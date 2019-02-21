Schank Just Had Fun Winning Diving Title for USD

SIOUX FALLS, SD… Senior Sarah Schank had a great night at the pool Wednesday night in the Summit League Swimming and Diving championships. Schank won the 3 Meter diving competition over teammate Haley Peterson. She decided just to relax and have fun and it paid off. “I didn’t really do much, I was just out there trying to have more fun this year than any year before. I think that’s what made it a good win because I was having a lot of fun. It’s a good start for day one and hopefully we’ll get a lot of momentum going with the swim team and so I think it’s a good start for us and hopefully we can keep it going…”