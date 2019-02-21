SFPD: Robberies Related to Facebook Buying Becoming “Very Common”

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Police are investigating another report of someone being robbed after trying to purchase a cell phone from teenagers on Facebook.

This is the second report of this type in as many days in Sioux Falls. Both cases happened near the area of 8th Street and Cleveland Avenue.

Last night, a man met three teens to purchase a cellphone after making a deal on Facebook. When he arrived, the teens took his money. The man was also threatened with a rifle.

Police say this is becoming very common, especially in this area. Police advise people not to meet in unsafe locations to coordinate online purchases.

“Anywhere along Cleveland Avenue, I would recommend not. Chances are, based on the past history that we’ve seen you’re probably going to be ripped off. Go someplace else, come to the Police Department to do it, just avoid that area of exchanging money or cellphones,” said Sioux Falls Police Officer Sam Clemens.

Police say they are actively investigating the cases and working to see if any are connected. A 16 and 17-year-old were recently arrested for similar robberies.