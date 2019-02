Sioux Falls Snow Alert: Zone 1 Ticketing and Towing to Begin Tonight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The city of Sioux Falls is still in a snow alert.

The public works street division and private contractors have completed the plowing on emergency routes. Plowing in all of zone 3 is complete, crews worked in that zone today.

Snow pickup operations in zone 1 will begin at 1 a.m. Vehicles parked in zone 1 will be subject to ticketing and towing between the hours of 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. Friday.