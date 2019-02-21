South Dakota House Approves Bill to Cut Early Voting Window

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – The South Dakota House has narrowly approved a bill to cut the time allowed for early voting in South Dakota.

Representatives voted 36-33 Thursday for the bill, the minimum margin required to send it to the Senate. The measure would reduce the absentee voting window from 46 days to 32 days.

House Majority Leader Lee Qualm, the sponsor, says some early voters have told him they regret going early because they say most information comes out in the final weeks before Election Day.

Democratic Rep. Kelly Sullivan, an opponent, says officials need to give people every opportunity they can to vote.

Republican Gov. Kristi Noem last week didn’t offer a position on the bill.