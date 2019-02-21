USD’s Morris Wins Diving Title, Denver Dominates at Summit Championships

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The 2019 Summit League Swimming and Diving Championships presented by U.S. Air Force Special Operations concluded its second night at the Midco Aquatic Center in Sioux Falls, S.D. with Denver leading both the men’s and women’s team standings.

South Dakota junior Isaac Morris defended his 1-meter dive title on Thursday. After South Dakota’s Joey Weber nailed his final dive with a 63, Morris did the same. He needed a 56.05 with his final dive and scored a 57.20 for an event total of 309.0. Joey Weber of South Dakota State (307.85) and Alex Morgan of Denver (270.85) round out the top three.

The University of Denver started the swimming finals off with another win on the women’s side. The Pioneers won the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:30.90. The Pioneers winning team consisted of Aysia Leckie, Lauren Moden, Sarah Lingen and Heidi Bradley. Rounding out the top three of the relay was Omaha and South Dakota.

In the men’s 200-yard freestyle relay Denver was victorious with a time of 1:18.96. Their winning relay team consisted of Cameron Auchinachie, Adriel Sanes, Jackson Gainer and Robin Kuebler. Rounding out the top three was Eastern Illinois and South Dakota.

Denver won their second women’s event of the night in the 500-yard freestyle. Senior Anne Tullier won the event with a time of 4:46.35. Rounding out the top three was Denver’s Angie Lindsay and Andi Johnston.

In the men’s 500-yard free Denver once again swept all three podium spots. Junior Colin Gilbert won his third straight 500 free on Thursday. Gilbert won the event with a time of 4:16.94. Rounding out the top three were his teammates Jesse Haraden and Gavin McGee.

In the women’s 100-yard butterfly junior Josiane Valette walked away victorious, posting a time of 52.01. This is the second straight year that Valette has won the 100 fly. Denver took all three podium spots as Kylie Cronin and McKayla Sanchez rounded out the top three. On the men’s side of the 100 fly Denver sophomore Adriel Sanes took home the title with a time of 47.70. The top three was rounded out by Denver’s Graham Walker and Peter Webster.

Denver swept the 200-yard IM on Thursday. Sophomore Emily Vandenberg won the event with a time of 2:02.94. She was joined on the podium by teammates Charlotte Simon and Brandi Vu. The men’s 200 IM was also a Denver sweep. Junior Neil Wachtler won his second straight 200 IM title with a time 1:47.17. Join him on the podium was David Mihalic and Kyle Ewoldt.

The women’s 50-yard freestyle was the only race of the night that didn’t feature a Denver sweep of the podium. Pioneer senior Lauren Moden won the event with a time of 22.89. Taking second in the race was South Dakota senior Katie Coleman who swam it in 23.16. Rounding out the top three was Denver’s Heidi Bradley.

In the men’s 50-yard freestyle Denver sophomore Cameron Auchinachie broke his own Summit League Championship record of 19.40 that he set earlier in the day. Is record breaking time was 19.26. Joining him in the top three was Jackson Gainer and Hugo Sykes.

Championship Records and NCAA Qualifying Marks

• Denver sophomore Cameron Auchinachie broke the championship meet record in the 50-yard freestyle twice on Thursday. The first time he broke the record was during the prelims with a time of 19.40. The previous record holder was current Denver assistant coach Kyle Robrock who set the record in 2017 with a time of 19.43. The second time he broke the record was in the finals with a time of 19.26

• Needing to score at least 300 points in the 1-meter dive, USD’s Morris earned an NCAA Zone Diving qualifying mark with his score of 309. Joining Morris with a Zone Diving score was SDSU’s Weber

• Denver women B cut times: Tullier 500 free, Valete 100 fly, Cronin 100 fly

• Denver men B cut times: Gilbert 500 free, Auchinachie 50 free, Gainer 50 free

Team Standings

Men

1. Denver – 404

2. South Dakota – 264.5

3. South Dakota State – 168.5

4. Western Illinois – 162

5. Eastern Illinois – 157

6. Valparaiso – 82

Women

1. Denver – 460

2. South Dakota – 273

3. Omaha – 222

4. South Dakota State – 156.5

5. Western Illinois – 120.5

6. Eastern Illinois – 84

Champions

Relays

Women’s 200 Yard Freestyle Relay – Denver (1:30.90)

Men’s 200 Yard Freestyle Relay – Denver (1:18.96)

Women’s 500 Yard Freestyle – Annelyse Tullier, Denver (4:46.35)

Men’s 500 Yard Freestyle – Colin Gilbert, Denver (4:16.94)

Women’s 100 Yard Butterfly – Josiane Valette, Denver (52.01)

Men’s 100 Yard Butterfly – Adriel Sanes, Denver (47.70)

Women’s 200 Yard IM – Emily Vandenberg, Denver (2:02.94)

Men’s 200 Yard IM – Neil Wachtler, Denver (1:47.17)

Women’s 50 Yard Freestyle – Lauren Moden (22.89)

Men’s 50 Yard Freestyle – Cameron Auchinachie, Denver (19.26) *

Diving

Men’s 1-meter – Isaac Morris – South Dakota (309.00)

*Summit League Championship meet record