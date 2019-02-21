Vermillion CTE Students Get Hands on Experience

VERMILLION, S.D. – Students in the career and technical education program at Vermillion High School have gotten hands on experience all year long by building a house.

The house was designed by AMS Building Systems in Vermillion, but the students build it themselves. They started working on the home at the beginning of the school year.

When the house is all done, it will be moved to the Vermillion area and sold. Everyone who’s had a hand in the process says it’s been a fun and fulfilling ride.

“It’s taught me a lot about what the real world is going to be and what will need to be done in the future if I want to get a job in construction,” said Vermillion High School Senior Ryne Whisler.

“When we first got the foundation up I was like, oh my gosh, I don’t know what’s going on right now, now you’re looking at and it’s coming all together. I don’t know, it’s kinda cool,” said Senior Regan Heine.

Students are currently ahead of schedule and will likely have things wrapped up by the third week of May.