Bill Rejected to Limit Teaching Gender Dysphoria

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A Senate panel has rejected a bill that would have banned teaching about gender dysphoria in public schools through seventh grade.

The Senate State Affairs Committee voted Friday against the bill. It passed through the House last week.

People with gender dysphoria suffer discomfort or distress due to the discrepancy between their gender identity and gender at birth. Critics say the bill was discriminatory.

Oliver Dickman, a transgender high school senior in Yankton, says knowing the bill has been rejected is a “tremendous relief.” He earlier told committee members that it made him feel like he’s not welcome in South Dakota.

Republican Rep. Tom Pischke, the measure’s sponsor, repeated previous testimony, saying his intent was to make sure that public schools aren’t “teaching, instructing and confusing our young children to be more susceptible to this dysphoria.”

School Administrators of South Dakota executive director Rob Monson says the practice isn’t happening in South Dakota schools and the bill wasn’t necessary.

