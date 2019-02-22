#BRANDONSTRONG: City of Brandon is Shoveling Together for Fire Department

BRANDON, S.D. – Shoveling is probably not the first thing people are excited to do. But sometimes people can’t resist a challenge, especially for a good cause.

“The Chief of Police put a photo out of a woman and her children voluntarily digging out fire hydrants and that was really cool,” says City Council Member Dana Clark

Hashtag “Brandon Strong” encourages the community to dig out fire hydrants, so firefighters always have clear access to them during emergencies. Using the hashtag, residents need to post “before and after” pictures on social media. Each hydrant is worth 10 dollars and 6 businesses will either match by 100% or 50%. These businesses include First National Bank, State Farm and Taco johns. The money will go to the Brandon Volunteer Fire Department

“The fact that they’re helping us out is very appreciative, but more importantly it’s humbling for us. We’re usually the ones providing the assistance and here they are turning around and helping us. To see the kind of support we’ve received is just over-whelming,’ says Brandon Fire Chief Robert Dykstra.

The 28 members of the Brandon Fire Department are all volunteers so there’s always a need for new equipment due to the expense. However, Chief Robert Dykstra says they are considering to use the money to pay it forward.

Dykstra explains “Either an organization, a family in need, or something like that where we can continue to give back and it’s just a cycle of where we help each other out.”

The challenge ends on Friday and it looks like the community will raise nearly 3-thousand dollars.