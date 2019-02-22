Canton and RC Stevens Lead at State Wrestling

RAPID CITY, SD… The Pierre Governors have won 6 of the last 7 State “A” wrestling titles. But after day one of the state tournament in Rapid City to Governors are in 2nd place, 10 points behind the Raiders of RC Stevens. In Class “B” the defending champs from Canton are looking to make it 3 of 4 and have a commanding first day lead over Winner by 47.5 points. All championship matches are Saturday night in Rapid City.