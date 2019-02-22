Authorities: One Dead in Multiple Vehicle Crash Near Colton

COLTON, S.D. – The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal car crash near Colton.

First responders were called to Highway 19 near 251st Street around three Friday afternoon.

Details are limited at this time.

According to the Highway Patrol, there was more than one vehicle involved and one person has died. Highway Patrol is at the scene investigating and will be there for a while.

This is a developing story, stay with KDLT News for the latest information.