How to Get Yourself Back on Track with Health Goals

Carleen Wild,
Kimberly Henderson, a Coach with Profile by Sanford, says she hears the same thing from a lot of her clients this time of year. They need help getting re-motivated to eat better and get back on track with an exercise routine.

“People are looking for motivation or to find that right mindset again,” says Henderson.

She offers some advice in the segment she did with KDLT News Today on Friday. Check out her advice in the link below.

Henderson adds, get back to your ‘why’ – why did you want to lose weight or get fit in the first place? Write them down, she says. Post them where you can see them, and revisit them often.

“There will be days when you’re not motivated. But the motivation comes after you show up. Don’t start with motivation–start with doing.” – she says, is her favorite quote.

