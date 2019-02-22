Nilsen Shines, Big Day for SDSU Men as Bison take Lead at Summit Indoor Track & Field Championships

Nilsen Shines, Big Day for SDSU Men as Bison take Lead at Summit Indoor Track & Field Championships

SDSU Recap

BROOKINGS, SD…The South Dakota State track and field teams notched five champions on the opening day of The Summit League Indoor Track and Field Championships, presented by U.S. Air Force Special Ops_.

Seniors Kyle Burdick (8:13.28) and Rachel King (9:26.23) swept the men’s and women’s 3,000m with King posting her third win in the event for her career and Burdick maintaining his undefeated career record that includes three indoor championships and six career victories.

For King, she also reset her school and facility record that she first set in the 2018 SDSU Classic. Burdick was 6.02 seconds from his No. 2 all-time SDSU mark and facility record.

Junior Bryant Courter earned the first Jackrabbit victory of the championships, winning the long jump (24-06.50) by adding 1.50 inches to his personal-best for his second career win in the indoor championship long jump. He will remain No. 2 all-time for SDSU while sophomore Daniel Clarke will move into No. 4 all-time with his 0.50-inch PR (finished fourth, 23-10.00). Clarke’s named was also penciled in for tomorrow’s championship 60m after his sixth-place performance in the prelims (6.93). However, he missed the final cut for the 200m by 0.01 seconds (22.00, ninth).

The last event on the track was a battle until the end, with both Jackrabbit distance medley teams taking the gold. The women’s team had a winning mark of 12:06.73 as it will go down as the No. 9 all-time performance for State. The men’s team finished with the No. 7 all-time mark for SDSU (10:07.39) as freshman Thomas Breuckman kicked his way back into the lead twice before being crowned. (Women’s DMR: So. Cailee Peterson, Jr. Delaney Carlson, Sr. Rachel Propst, Jr. Anna Fasen … Men’s DMR: So. Gabe Peters, Jr. Wyatt Gatrost, Sr. Cal Lawton, Fr. Thomas Breuckman)

The men’s sprinters had four advance to both the championship 60m and 200m. Junior Landon Larson (60m: tied first, 6.82 … 200m: fifth, 21.54) was the lone Jackrabbit to add personal-best marks in both of the events – adding the school’s No. 2 all-time mark in the 60m and remaining No. 3 all-time for the 200m.

Sophomore Coby Hilton had the best preliminary mark in the 200m (21.33) and the fifth-best 60m mark (8.85), which is No. 3 all-time behind Larson and Zenner.

Freshman Emmanual Phoulom-Smith made both championship events in his debut, adding a PR in the 200m (21.99) that will be the ninth-best mark all-time for SDSU (seventh in the 60m, 6.94).

Junior Jaymie O’Connor reset the school record for the third time this season in the preliminary round of the 60m hurdles (fourth, 8.50) to qualify for the championships. O’Connor trimmed 0.02 seconds from her previous-best and has cut 0.11 seconds since the SDSU Classic this year. She has held the record (8.61) since the 2017 indoor championships where she finished runner-up.

Women’s sprinters added personal-best marks in the prelims with freshman Mikayla Wevik (60m: 12th, 7.98 … 200m: 15th, 26.16) posting two (60m, 200m) and redshirt freshman Madisson Gay having one (200m: 17th, 26.26) in their inaugural league championship competition. Junior Jennifer Thill also ran a PR in the 200m, finishing 21st (26.52).

Both of the men’s 400m runners added personal-best marks well enough to crack the school’s top 10 for the first time since 2017 and qualify for the championships. Sophomores Mitchel Acker and Caleb Bray (fifth reset of the season) cut 0.82 seconds and 0.77 seconds – that will end up on the SDSU all-time list. Bray’s mark will be No. 3 all-time while Acker’s will be No. 10 (was No. 9 until Bray finished his preliminary race).

Sophomore Noah Huber threw for a personal-best in the weight throw (ninth, 60-00.25), moving into No. 4 all-time (ahead of teammate Fr. Samuel Coil, who is now No. 5) behind senior Logan Ammons (No. 3). Ammons (sixth, 63-01.25), along with Huber, added their best championship performance and place-finish while he was 1.50 inches short of his PR.

Junior Evan Hieber opened up the 2019 indoor track and field competition with the men’s heptathlon for the Jacks, scoring a personal-best first-day mark (2,901) and being second in the standings. His previous-best was at the UND Indoor Open (2,853). His first career indoor championship win came in the high jump – the final event of the day – as he was 0.75 inches from his personal-best mark.

He added his lone PR of the morning in the long jump, adding 6.50 inches and improving his place-finish from last year’s competition (runner-up this year, third in 2018). His first event – the 60m – was a season-best mark by 0.01 seconds while improving his place-finish in the event as well (fourth this year, seventh in 2018).

The junior from Sioux Falls, S.D. recorded his third place-finish improvement from last year’s championships in the shot put, finishing runner-up after being third a year ago.

Sophomore Oksana Covey (second, 2:12.69) and senior Krista Steele (fourth, 2:12.88) earned automatic qualifying bids into the championship 800m tomorrow. It will be Steele’s third time in the championship event out of four career attempts while it’s Covey’s second championship appearance out of two.

Sophomore Trent Francom (second, 16-11.25) improved his place-finish and mark in the pole vault from last year’s league championships (fourth, 16-06.75). He was short of his indoor record by 0.75 inches.

Three Jackrabbit men from the 60m hurdles will compete in the finals tomorrow (So. Nick Wessels 8.21, Fr. Reid Pierzinski – 8.32, Jr. Evan Hieber). Freshman Reid Pierzinski reset his personal-best mark, cutting 0.03 seconds, to move into No. 7 all-time for SDSU.

The men (55) wrapped up the first day seven points behind North Dakota State, winning three of the events scored, while the women are in fourth place (25) with two event champions out of five scored events.

A total of 15 Jackrabbits (10 men, five women) added personal-best marks on opening day with four women and 18 men set for the finals tomorrow.

UP NEXT: Day Two of The Summit League Indoor Track and Field Championships – Preview

Competition will resume with the men’s heptathlon at 9:30 a.m. and field events at 11:30 a.m. Track events will follow at 1 p.m. and finish around 4:15 p.m.

Men’s Team Scores – Day 1 (5 Scored Events)

1. North Dakota State (62)

2. South Dakota St. (55)

3. South Dakota (51)

4. Oral Roberts (11)

5. North Dakota (7)

6. Western Illinois (6)

Women’s Team Scores – Day 1 (5 Events Scored)

1. North Dakota State (80)

2. South Dakota (37)

3. North Dakota (26)

4. South Dakota St. (25)

5. Western Illinois (18)

6. Nebraska-Omaha (5)

7. Purdue Fort Wayne (3)

8. Oral Roberts (1)

WINNERS

– MEN (3) –

Sr. Kyle Burdick (3,000m)

Jr. Bryant Courter (Long Jump)

DMR (So. Gabe Peters, Jr. Wyatt Gatrost, Sr. Cal Lawton, Fr. Thomas Breuckman)

– WOMEN (2) –

Sr. Rachel King (3,000m)

DMR (So. Cailee Peterson, Jr. Delaney Carlson, Sr. Rachel Propst, Jr. Anna Fasen)

ONTO THE FINALS

– MEN –

60m

Jr. Landon Larson

Jr. Sam Zenner

So. Coby Hilton

So. Daniel Clarke

Fr. Emmanual Phoulom-Smith

200m

So. Coby Hilton

Jr. Sam Zenner

Jr. Landon Larson

Fr. Emmanual Phoulom-Smith

400m

So. Caleb Bray

So. Mitchel Acker

800m

So. Derek Boekelheide

Jr. Wyatt Gatrost

Fr. Riley Bauer

Sr. Cal Lawton

60m Hurdles

So. Nick Wessels

Fr. Reid Pierzinski

Jr. Evan Hieber

– WOMEN –

800m

So. Oksana Covey

Sr. Krista Steele

60m Hurdles

Jr. Jaymie O’Connor

ALL-LEAGUE PERFORMANCES (14): MEN (8) – Kyle Burdick, Gabe Peters, Wyatt Gatrost, Cal Lawton, Thomas Breuckman, Trent Francom, Bryant Courter … WOMEN (6) – Rachel King, Cailee Peterson, Delaney Carlson, Rachel Propst, Anna Fasen

PERSONAL-BEST MARKS RESET OR TIED

– MEN (10 Jacks, 11 Events) –

Jr. Landon Larson (60m – No. 2, 200m – No. 3)

So. Coby Hilton (60m – No. 3)

Fr. Emmanual Phoulom-Smith (200m – No. 9)

So. Caleb Bray (400m – No. 3)

So. Mitchel Acker (400m – No. 10)

Fr. Joseph Minor-Williams (3,000m)

Fr. Reid Pierzinski (60H – No. 7)

Jr. Bryant Courter (LJ – No. 2)

So. Daniel Clarke (LJ – No. 4)

So. Noah Huber (WT – No. 4)

– WOMEN (5 Jacks, 6 Events) –

Fr. Mikayla Wevik (60m, 200m)

R-Fr. Madisson Gay (200m)

Jr. Jennifer Thill (200m)

So. Chloe Bermel (400m)

Jr. Jaymie O’Connor (60H – School Record)

Relay Top-10 Marks:

Men’s DMR (No. 7) – So. Gabe Peters, Jr. Wyatt Gatrost, Sr. Cal Lawton, Fr. Thomas Breuckman

Women’s DMR (No. 9) – So. Cailee Peterson, Jr. Delaney Carlson, Sr. Rachel Propst, Jr. Anna Fasen

INDIVIDUAL JACKRABBIT RESULTS

60m – Men – Prelims

T-1. Larson, Landon (6.82Q)

3. Zenner, Sam (6.83q)

5. Hilton, Coby (8.85q)

6. Clarke, Daniel (6.93q)

7. Phoulom-Smith, Manny (6.94q)

All Jacks from the men’s 60m will compete in the championship round at 2:10 p.m. tomorrow. Junior Landon Larson and sophomore Coby Hilton posted personal-best marks and become the No. 2 and No. 3 all-time fastest Jackrabbits. They both were tied for No. 4 all-time with LeAndre Kennedy (’16) and moved ahead of Frank Blalark (’01).

Larson earned an auto-bid by winning the second heat that consisted of teammates Zenner and Hilton.

60m – Women – Prelims

12. Wevik, Mikayla (7.98)

20. Gay, Madisson (8.08)

21. Thill, Jennifer (8.10)

Freshman Mikayla Wevik debuted in her first league championships with her personal-best mark on the season. She trimmed 0.07 seconds and is within 0.12 seconds from the school’s top 10 list. Redshirt freshman Madisson Gay added her first championship performance as well.

200m – Men – Prelims

1. Hilton, Coby (21.33Q)

2. Zenner, Sam (21.45Q)

5. Larson, Landon (21.54q)

8. Phoulom-Smith, Manny (21.99q)

9. Clarke, Daniel (22.00)

Four Jackrabbits out of the men’s 200m will compete in the finals tomorrow at 2:55 p.m. Sophomore Coby Hilton led the Jackrabbits with the best mark out of the prelims – a Summit League Indoor Championship meet record by 0.01 seconds – missing his PR by 0.03 seconds.

However, junior Landon Larson notched a personal-best mark, trimming 0.09 seconds to remain No. 3 all-time behind teammates Sam Zenner and Hilton. Freshman Emmanual Phoulom-Smith also finished with a personal-best to squeeze into the finals – trimming 0.32 seconds and adding the No. 9 all-time mark.

200m – Women – Prelims

15. Wevik, Mikayla (26.16)

17. Gay, Madisson (26.26)

21. Thill, Jennifer (26.52)

Freshman Mikayla Wevik, redshirt freshman Madisson Gay, and junior Jennifer Thill all added personal-best marks while Gay and Wevik are in their first indoor championships.

400m – Men – Prelims

5. Bray, Caleb (48.63q)

8. Acker, Mitchel (48.90q)

Both Jackrabbits in the men’s 400m qualified for the championships tomorrow at 1:50 p.m. Sophomores Mitchel Acker and Caleb Bray (fifth reset of the season) tallied PR’s – Bray by 0.82 seconds and Acker by 0.77 seconds – that will end up on the SDSU all-time list. Bray’s mark will be No. 3 all-time while Acker’s will be No. 10 (was No. 9 until Bray finished his preliminary race). The SDSU top-10 400m list had not been touched since 2017 prior to this afternoon.

400m – Women – Prelims

10. Carlson, Delaney (58.85)

12. Bermel, Chloe (59.36)

Sophomore Chloe Bermel notched a personal-best mark while junior Delaney Carlson added a season-best mark. Bermel cut 0.16 seconds off in her first career league championship performance while Carlson trimmed 0.35 seconds.

800m – Men – Prelims

2. Boekelheide, Derek (1:53.47Q)

3. Gatrost, Wyatt (1:53.62Q)

5. Bauer, Riley (1:53.59Q)

7. Lawton, Cal (1:53.43q)

All four men’s 800m runners were able to qualify for the championship 800m tomorrow at 2:45 p.m. Sophomore Derek Boekelheide had the second-best winning time, winning his heat, while freshman Riley Bauer tailed him in the heat to finish second in the heat (had the second-fastest runner-up time).

Junior Wyatt Gatrost also earned an auto-bid into the championships by winning his respective heat.

Senior Cal Lawton snuck into the finals with the fastest “next-fastest” time.

Gatrost, Boekelheide, and Lawton added their best indoor marks at a championships while it was Bauer’s first championship run. Boekelheide will compete in his first finals – indoors or outdoors.

800m – Women – Prelims

2. Covey, Oksana (2:12.69Q)

4. Steele, Krista (2:12.88Q)

Sophomore Oksana Covey and senior Krista Steele earned automatic qualifying bids into the championship 800m tomorrow at 2:40 p.m. It will be Steele’s third time in the championship event out of four career attempts while it’s Covey’s second championship appearance out of two.

3,000m – Men – Finals

1. Burdick, Kyle (8:13.28)

5. Minor-Williams, Joseph (8:26.54)

6. Mather, Micah (8:30.23)

7. Nelson, Lukas (8:30.99)

Senior Kyle Burdick maintained his undefeated status by winning his third league championship 3,000m, sixth of his career. He was just 6.02 second off his PR, No. 2 all-time mark, and facility record. Freshman Joseph Minor-Williams recorded a personal-best in his first indoor championships.

3,000m – Women – Finals

1. King, Rachel (9:26.23)

10. Friesen, Ellie (10:15.97)

14. Berzonsky, Emily (10:36.27)

16. Nelson, Emma (10:37.43)

Senior Rachel King won her third consecutive league championship 3,000m title out of four career attempts. She reset the school and facility record she first held from her performance at the 2018 SDSU Classic.

Junior Emma Nelson added a season-best performance in her first career indoor championships. She trimmed 14.77 seconds off her best at the UND v. SDSU Dual (Jan. 12).

60m Hurdles – Men – Prelims

2. Wessels, Nick (8.21Q)

4. Pierzinski, Reid (8.32q)

8. Hieber, Evan (8.63q)

10. Bates, Peter (8.69)

Three Jackrabbit men from the 60m hurdles will compete in the finals tomorrow at 2:30 p.m. Senior Peter Bates was 0.06 seconds from making the final cut. Freshman Reid Pierzinski reset his personal-best mark, cutting 0.03 seconds, to move into No. 7 all-time for SDSU.

60m Hurdles – Women – Prelims

4. O’Connor, Jaymie (8.50q)

9. Mottinger, Haley (8.90)

Junior Jaymie O’Connor recorded her third reset of the school record as she qualified for her third indoor 60m hurdles finals of her career. Teammate and junior Haley Mottinger just missed the championship cut, 0.03 seconds behind the eighth-place finisher.

O’Connor trimmed 0.02 seconds from her previous-best and has cut 0.11 seconds since the SDSU Classic this year. She has held the record (8.61) since the 2017 indoor championships where she finished runner-up.

Distance Medley – Men – Finals

1. “A” Team (10:07.39)

(1. So. Gabe Peters, 2. Jr. Wyatt Gatrost, 3. Sr. Cal Lawton, 4. Fr. Thomas Breuckman)

The Jackrabbit men notched their third win of the night, competing in their first DMR of the season. It will be the No. 7 all-time mark for SDSU.

Distance Medley – Women – Finals

1. “A” Team (12:06.73)

(1. So. Cailee Peterson, 2. Jr. Delaney Carlson, 3. Sr. Rachel Propst, 4. Jr. Anna Fasen)

The Jackrabbit women win their second indoor league event on the night. It was the first mark in the DMR on the season and it will go down as the No. 9 all-time performance.

Pole Vault – Men – Finals

2. Francom, Trent (16-11.25)

Sophomore Trent Francom improved his place-finish and mark from last year’s league championships (fourth, 16-06.75). He was short of his indoor record by 0.75 inches.

Long Jump – Men – Finals

1. Courter, Bryant (24-06.50)

4. Clarke, Daniel (23-10.00)

10. Manning, Tre (22-11.25)

Junior Bryant Courter claimed the first event champion performance for the Jackrabbits. He won his second career indoor league championship long jump event by adding 1.50 inches to his personal-best mark set at 2018’s indoor championships. His best will remain No. 2 all-time for SDSU. Sophomore Daniel Clarke also notched a PR mark in the jumping event, increasing it by 0.50 inches and moving into No. 4 all-time.

Long Jump – Women – Finals

6. Altenburg, Emily (18-01.50)

7. Stewart, Emma (17-11.50)

Sophomores Emily Altenburg and Emma Stewart improved their place-finish and marks from last year’s indoor championships. Altenburg was one inch away from her personal-best mark while Stewart improved her’s by 0.75 inches.

Weight Throw – Men – Finals

6. Ammons, Logan (63-01.25)

9. Huber, Noah (60-00.25)

Sophomore Noah Huber threw for a personal-best in the weight throw, moving into No. 4 all-time (ahead of teammate Samuel Coil, now No. 5) behind senior Logan Ammons (No. 3). Ammons, along with Huber, added their best championship performance and place-finish while he was 1.50 inches short of his PR.

Weight Throw – Women – Finals

11. TerWee, Micayla (57-01.50)

Junior Micayla TerWee posted her best mark while tying her best place-finish in the championship weight throw. Last year was her previous-best mark and place-finish at 11th overall (51-10.50).

Men’s Heptathlon – Day 1 (Through Four Events)

– By Athlete –

2. Hieber, Evan (2,901)

60m: Fourth (7.44)

LJ: Second (22-01.25)

SP: Second (41-08.00)

HJ: Won (6-05.25)

Junior Evan Hieber opened up the 2019 indoor track and field competition with the men’s heptathlon for the Jacks, scoring a personal-best first-day mark (2,901). His previous-best was at the UND Indoor Open (2,853). His first career indoor championship win came in the high jump – the final event of the day – as he was 0.75 inches from his personal-best mark.

He added his lone PR of the morning in the long jump, adding 6.50 inches and improving his place-finish from last year’s competition (runner-up this year, third in 2018). His first event – the 60m – was a season-best mark by 0.01 seconds while improving his place-finish in the event as well (fourth this year, seventh in 2018).

The junior from Sioux Falls, S.D. recorded his third place-finish improvement from last year’s championships in the shot put, finishing runner-up after being third a year ago.

8. Bates, Peter (2,471)

60m: Second (7.33)

LJ: 10th (19-07.75)

SP: 10th (34-00.75)

HJ: tied-seventh (5-10.00)

Senior Peter Bates is sitting eighth overall after the first four events of the heptathlon are completed. He opened the competition up with a runner-up finish after placing eighth a year ago. He reached a PR mark in the shot put, adding 3.50 inches, and was within 1.75 inches and 2.75 inches of his PR’s in the long jump and high jump. He improved his place-finish in the high jump, however, after finishing eighth a year ago.

– By Event –

Men’s Hept. – Score (4 Events)

2. Hieber, Evan (2,901 points)

8. Bates, Peter (2,471 points)

Men’s Hept. – Event 1: 60m

2. Bates. Peter (7.33)

4. Hieber, Evan (7.44)

Men’s Hept. – Event 2: LJ

2. Hieber, Evan (22-01.25)

10. Bates, Peter (19-07.75)

Men’s Hept. – Event 3: SP

2. Hieber, Evan (41-08.00)

10. Bates, Peter (34-00.75)

Men’s Hept. – Event 4: HJ

1. Hieber, Evan (6-05.25)

T-7. Bates, Peter (5-10.00)

South Dakota Recap

BROOKINGS, S.D.—South Dakota senior Lara Boman and junior Chris Nilsen broke Summit League Championship meet records on Friday inside the Sanford Jackrabbit Athletic Complex.

It was an intense weight throw competition on the women’s side with the meet record being broken by four different athletes on Friday afternoon. Boman emerged victorious, launching the weight a two-foot personal best of 72 feet, 6 ½ inches. The throw improves her own USD school record and ranks ninth in the NCAA this season.

Nilsen improved his own meet record with a clearance of 18-10 ¼. The height marks his best jump of the indoor season and ranks third in the NCAA. Nilsen and his teammates picked up 21 points in the men’s pole vault. Junior Nick Johnson earned all-league honors with a third-place finish after clearing 16-11. Senior Kaleb Ellis placed sixth and freshman Sean McClellan took seventh.

Junior Samara Spencer became the first Coyote woman to win the long jump at the Summit League Championships. She brought home the title with a leap of 19-7 ½.

Toeing the ring with the NCAA leader in the men’s weight throw, senior Ethan Fenchel threw a personal best of 69-2 ½. The mark ranks 19th in the NCAA and improves USD’s program record. Sophomore Matt Slagus also launched the weight a personal best of 61-8 ½ for seventh place.

Senior Eldon Warner finished runner-up in the 3,000 meters with a time of 8:20.45 to earn all-Summit League honors.

Senior Joe Reagan earned all-Summit honors in the men’s long jump with a leap of 24-1 ½ for third place.

Both the men’s and women’s distance medley relays finished in third place for all-Summit League honors.

Sophomore Morgan Lawler took the 1,200-meter leg on the women’s side, sophomore Alli Wroblewski ran 400 meters, junior Ellie Wilson took the stick for 800 meters and freshman Haley Arens anchored the Coyotes on the mile leg. The relay clocked 12:14.71.

The men’s relay consisted of sophomore Cole Streich, junior Sal Fidone, sophomore Kallo Arno and senior Jacob Simmons clocking 10:25.81.

The Coyote women picked up a handful of points in the women’s 3,000 meters. Senior Megan Billington placed fourth in 9:41.16. Sophomore Jonna Bart took sixth and senior Madeline Huglen finished eighth.

Sophomore Holly Gerberding finished seventh in the women’s heptathlon with a personal best score of 3,449 points.

Friday also served as a day filled with preliminaries in the running events. The following lists the Coyotes advancing to finals in their respective events. An asterisk next to the time indicates a personal best for the athlete.

Women’s 60 meters: Samara Spencer (7.60), Tasheka Gordon (7.68), Karina Dufoe (7.70)

Men’s 60 meters: Joe Reagan (6.82*)

Women’s 60 hurdles: Britny Kerr (8.79), Madason Tessier (8.87*)

Men’s 60 hurdles: Dennis Parsley (8.57)

Women’s 200 meters: Karina Dufoe (25.10), Tasheka Gordon (25.20), Danielle Thompson (25.41)

Women’s 400 meters: Danielle Thompson (57.20*)

Men’s 400 meters: Aleksi Rosler (48.16)

Women’s 800 meters: Haley Arens (2:13.49*), Mallory Fine (2:14.45)

Men’s 800 meters: Eldon Warner (1:52.85)

Action resumes on Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m. inside the Sanford Jackrabbit Athletic Complex.