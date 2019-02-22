Noem Says Resolution to Trade Disputes Taking Too Long

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is lobbying the White House to quickly resolve trade disputes, saying trade wars with countries like China have “devastated” her state.

Gov. Kristi Noem, participating in a conference in Washington sponsored by Politico, said Friday that trade wars are affecting not only her state’s dominant farm industry but also other sectors of the economy including main street businesses.

The former congresswoman said she believes countries like China haven’t been trading fairly. She said the Trump administration is trying to address that – but that the dispute has gone on too long.

The Trump administration and Chinese negotiators on Friday resumed high-level talks aimed at resolving the trade dispute.

A Noem spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to questions from The Associated Press about the governor’s remarks.