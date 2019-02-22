Scoreboard Friday, February 21st

Scoreboard Friday, February 21st
Mark Ovenden,
H.S. Wrestling
Day One in Rapid City

Class “A”

72.5  RC Stevens
62.0  Aberdeen
57.0  RC Central
55.0  Pierre
47.0  Watertown

*Pierre defending champs (have won 6 of last 7)

Class “B”

91.5  Canton
53.5  Winner
45.0  Redfield
44.0  Custer/Edgemont
43.5  Philip

*Canton defending champs (have won 2 of last 3)

Summit League Swimming and Diving
Day 3 @ Midco Aquatics Center

Men

404.0  Denver
264.5  South Dakota
168.5  S.D.S.U.
162.0  Western Illinois

Women

460.0  Denver
273.0  South Dakota
222.0  Omaha
156.5  S.D.S.U.

*Sarah Schank (USD) wins 1 Meter Dive

Summit League Indoor Track & Field
Day 1 @ Brookings

Men

50.0  N.D.S.U.
37.0  S.D.S.U.
24.0  South Dakota

Women

40.0  N.D.S.U.
17.0  North Dakota
12.0  South Dakota

*Lara Boman (USD) wins weight throw

U.S.H.L

Stampede @ Sioux City

NHL

Wild @ Detroit

NBA

Timberwolves @ KNicks

Men’s Basketball

Augustana vs. U.S.F.
Northern vs. Mary
S.M.S.U. vs. Wayne State

Women’s Basketball

U.S.F. 76, Augustana 62
Northern vs. Mary
S.M.S.U. vs. Wayne State

LPGA Thailand Honda Classic
2nd Round Leaders

-11  Jenny Shin
-10  Lizette Salas
-10  Minjee Lee
-10  Eun-Hee Ji
-9  Amy Olson

 

