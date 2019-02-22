Scoreboard Friday, February 21st

H.S. Wrestling

Day One in Rapid City

Class “A”

72.5 RC Stevens

62.0 Aberdeen

57.0 RC Central

55.0 Pierre

47.0 Watertown

*Pierre defending champs (have won 6 of last 7)

Class “B”

91.5 Canton

53.5 Winner

45.0 Redfield

44.0 Custer/Edgemont

43.5 Philip

*Canton defending champs (have won 2 of last 3)

Summit League Swimming and Diving

Day 3 @ Midco Aquatics Center

Men

404.0 Denver

264.5 South Dakota

168.5 S.D.S.U.

162.0 Western Illinois

Women

460.0 Denver

273.0 South Dakota

222.0 Omaha

156.5 S.D.S.U.

*Sarah Schank (USD) wins 1 Meter Dive

Summit League Indoor Track & Field

Day 1 @ Brookings

Men

50.0 N.D.S.U.

37.0 S.D.S.U.

24.0 South Dakota

Women

40.0 N.D.S.U.

17.0 North Dakota

12.0 South Dakota

*Lara Boman (USD) wins weight throw

U.S.H.L

Stampede @ Sioux City

NHL

Wild @ Detroit

NBA

Timberwolves @ KNicks

Men’s Basketball

Augustana vs. U.S.F.

Northern vs. Mary

S.M.S.U. vs. Wayne State

Women’s Basketball

U.S.F. 76, Augustana 62

Northern vs. Mary

S.M.S.U. vs. Wayne State

LPGA Thailand Honda Classic

2nd Round Leaders

-11 Jenny Shin

-10 Lizette Salas

-10 Minjee Lee

-10 Eun-Hee Ji

-9 Amy Olson