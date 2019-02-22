Scoreboard Friday, February 21st
H.S. Wrestling
Day One in Rapid City
Class “A”
72.5 RC Stevens
62.0 Aberdeen
57.0 RC Central
55.0 Pierre
47.0 Watertown
*Pierre defending champs (have won 6 of last 7)
Class “B”
91.5 Canton
53.5 Winner
45.0 Redfield
44.0 Custer/Edgemont
43.5 Philip
*Canton defending champs (have won 2 of last 3)
Summit League Swimming and Diving
Day 3 @ Midco Aquatics Center
Men
404.0 Denver
264.5 South Dakota
168.5 S.D.S.U.
162.0 Western Illinois
Women
460.0 Denver
273.0 South Dakota
222.0 Omaha
156.5 S.D.S.U.
*Sarah Schank (USD) wins 1 Meter Dive
Summit League Indoor Track & Field
Day 1 @ Brookings
Men
50.0 N.D.S.U.
37.0 S.D.S.U.
24.0 South Dakota
Women
40.0 N.D.S.U.
17.0 North Dakota
12.0 South Dakota
*Lara Boman (USD) wins weight throw
U.S.H.L
Stampede @ Sioux City
NHL
Wild @ Detroit
NBA
Timberwolves @ KNicks
Men’s Basketball
Augustana vs. U.S.F.
Northern vs. Mary
S.M.S.U. vs. Wayne State
Women’s Basketball
U.S.F. 76, Augustana 62
Northern vs. Mary
S.M.S.U. vs. Wayne State
LPGA Thailand Honda Classic
2nd Round Leaders
-11 Jenny Shin
-10 Lizette Salas
-10 Minjee Lee
-10 Eun-Hee Ji
-9 Amy Olson