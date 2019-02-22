SFPD Investigating After Suspicious Man Offers Ride to Students

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Police are investigating after a man in a stolen car reportedly tried to pick up a few middle school students.

The incident happened Thursday near Patrick Henry Middle School. Three students were outside walking after school let out and a suspicious man drove up to them. He asked them if they wanted a ride and when the students refused, he got angry and drove away.

The students reported the incident to police. A teacher also witnessed it.

While they don’t have a detailed description of the man, the students got a pretty good look at the car. It’s described as a black 2006 Jeep Commander with an Iowa license plate. The license plate number is 904ZCE.

“Interviews are still going on with the 3 students, to see if they can get any further information from them. But, the police department is asking for the publics help in locating the vehicle,” said Sioux Falls Police Sgt. Paul Creviston.

Authorities say the Jeep was reported stolen out of Sioux City, Iowa.

Police are asking anyone with information or the location of the vehicle to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 605-367-7007