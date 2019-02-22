Sioux Empire Home Show Kicks Off

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Although it doesn’t feel like it, remodeling and construction season is right around the corner.

If you’re in the market to rebuild, remodel, or just spruce up your home, there’s plenty of inspiration inside the Convention Center this weekend.

The Sioux Empire Home Show kicks off today and runs throughout the weekend. Over 240 vendors come from around the nation with their top products.

KDLT News got a sneak peak this morning.

For more information, click here.