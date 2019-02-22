Stampede Roll Past Muskies in Sioux City 6-2

Sioux City, IA—Blake Bride, Brian Chambers, Carl Berglund and Cade Borchardt all tallied a goal and an assist as the Sioux Falls Stampede rolled over the Sioux City Musketeers 6-2 Friday night. Alec Calvaruso stopped 19 of 21 shots to earn the win in goal for the Herd who improved to 27-12-4 and remain just two points back of Waterloo for second place in the Western Conference. The Herd are now 4-0-1 against the Musketeers this season and finished their five-game road swing with a 3-2-0 mark while improving to 12-9-2 on the road.

Things did not go to plan early for the Herd as an early penalty resulted in a power play goal for Sioux City. Nolan Krenzen took the puck from the high slot and blasted a shot that snuck through traffic and over the right shoulder of Alec Calvaruso to make it a 1-0 game just 2:31 into the game. Sioux Falls would respond with two goals just five seconds apart. Andre Lee took a shot from the right circle that was stopped by Sioux City netminder Ben Kraws, but the rebound bounced to Blake Bride who crashed the net and knocked it home for his 10th of the season at 5:56. Seven seconds later the Herd took their first lead of the night when Austen Swankler took the puck behind the Sioux City goal line and sent a perfect pass to Anthony Romano who one-timed it home. The Herd extended their lead at 18:35 when Brian Chambers knocked home a rebound off the boards for a 3-1 advantage. Sioux Falls outshot Sioux City 11-5 in the period.

The Stampede wanted to avoid letting the Musketeers back into the game and so they kept their foot on the pedal in the second. The Herd increased their lead at 7:26 when Chambers took the puck behind the Sioux City net, spun around and sent a pass to the right circle for Carl Berglund who one-timed it home for his second of the year. The Herd started to pull away at 14:23 of the period when Cade Borchardt connected with Artem Ivanyuzhenkov for his team leading 22nd goal of the season for a commanding 5-1 lead. Sioux Falls outshot Sioux City 8-6.

Things settled down in the third period as Sioux City grew tired and the Herd played to hold the lead. The Musketeers would finally break through at 6:45 when Ian Malcolmson blasted a shot into the upper right-hand corner of the net to make it 5-2. The Musketeers tried to pull within two and pulled their goaltender for an extra attacker. The Stampede put the game away for good with 90 seconds remaining when Borchardt scored on the empty net for his 10th of the year and to seal a 6-2 victory for the Herd.

Sioux City outshot the Herd 10-8 in the third, but the Stampede outshot them in the game, 31-21. The Musketeers finished the night 1-for-4 on the power play while the Stampede did not have one power play opportunity on the night.

The Stampede return to action Saturday night when they become the Fighting Wiener Dogs and host the Omaha Lancers at 7:05 PM inside the PREMIER Center. It’s all part of the 12th annual Sioux Nation Pet Clinic Wiener Dog Races. 40 dogs will compete in between periods, but only one will be crowned champion. All kinds of activities are planned throughout the night including a kid’s zone, sign making station, face painting, balloons, a photo booth and a chance to meet and greet with several wiener dogs from Dakota Dachshund Rescue. The team will be wearing specialty jerseys that will be given away during a live auction in between period.