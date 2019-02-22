Structure Fire in Rural Baltic

Emergency officials have responded to a structure fire in rural Baltic at about 10 p.m. Thursday.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office states two out buildings were destroyed in the fire.

The fire is under investigation.

The Baltic, Colton, Lyons and Dell Rapids Fire Departments responded to the fire. The Dell Rapids Ambulance, South Dakota Highway Patrol and Minnehaha County Emergency Managment all responded to the fire.

