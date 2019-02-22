Summit Swim Coaches Enjoy Having Championships in Sioux Falls

Mark Ovenden,
SIOUX FALLS, SD… When you consider that the Summit Swimming and Diving Championships used to be in Indianapolis it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Jason Mahowald (USD) and Doug Humphrey (SDSU) are ecstatic to have the conference meet at the Midco Aquatics Center in Sioux Falls. Both teams have competed in that venue throughout the season which helps immensely. So is the fact that potential recruits can see swimming at such a high level along with area swim fans and supports of the Jacks and Coyotes. And the fact that it’s less than an hour drive when it’s all done Saturday night doesn’t hurt either. The Pioneers of Denver are looking for their 6th straight league titles for both the men and the women. The meet concludes Saturday evening.

