USD’s Schank Wins Second Diving title, Denver Continues to Dominate in Summit Championships

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The 2019 Summit League Swimming and Diving Championships presented by U.S. Air Force Special Operations concluded its third night at the Midco Aquatic Center in Sioux Falls, S.D. with Denver leading both the men’s and women’s team standings.

South Dakota senior Sarah Schank earned her second diving title of the Summit League Championships. On Friday, Schank put together a solid six dives to win her first career 1-meter dive with a score of 285.10. Schank becomes the second-straight USD women’s diver to sweep both the 1-meter and 3-meter dives at the championships. USD has now swept the women’s diving titles in five of the five of the last six years.

In the lone relay event of the evening the University of Denver walked away victorious on both the men’s and women’s 400-yard medley relay. On the women’s side the Pioneers took the title with a time of 3:37.89. Their winning team consisted of Heidi Bradley, Brandi Vu, Josiane Valette and Lauren Moden. The Pioneer men took the crown with a time of 3:10.85 and their winning team was made up of Neil Wachtler, Cy Jager, Adriel Sanes and Cameron Auchinachie.

The individual events got started with the women’s 400 IM. Denver’s Emily Vandenberg took home the crown with a time of 4:20.34. Vandenberg was joined on the winners stand by her teammates McKayla Sanchez and Uma Knaven. In the men’s 400 IM Denver once again claimed all three podium spots. Take the top spot was Kyle Ewoldt who won the event with a time of 3:52.22. That was Ewoldt’s fourth straight 400 IM title. Joining Ewoldt on the podium was David Mihalic and Trent Panzera.

Denver looked strong in the 200 free on Friday. The Pioneers Aysia Leckie took the event for the second consecutive year with a time of 1:47.08. Leckie was joined on the podium by her teammates Annelyse Tullie, who won the event in 2017, and Josiane Valette. In the men’s 200 free it was Denver’s Colin Gilbert who swam away with a victory, posting a time of 1:36.06. He was joined by his teammates Hugo Sykes and Cameron Auchinachie on the podium.

In the women’s 100 yard breaststroke, Charlotte Simon gave the Pioneers another victory, winning the event with a time of 1:02.28. She was joined in the top three by teammates Brandi Vu and Courtney Laird.

On the men’s side we had our first non-Denver podium sweep of the day. Cy Jager of Denver walked away with the title after swimming the 100 breaststroke in a time of 53.34. This was Jager’s second straight 100 breast title. He was joined on the podium by teammate Adriel Sanes and South Dakota junior James Ryan.

In the 100-yard backstroke, the final race of the evening, Denver’s Heidi Bradley walked away with the crown, posting a time of 54.47. She was joined on the podium by South Dakota’s Sabrina Sabadeanu and Omaha’s Kirsten Kracke. On the men’s side Neil Wachtler took the title with a time of 48.17. He was joined on the podium by his teammates Peter Webster and Finn Kennard-Campbell.

Championship Records and NCAA Qualifying Marks

• Schank of South Dakota set an NCAA Zone Diving qualifying mark in the 1-meter dive with a score of 285.10. The zone mark needed was a 265

• Denver women B cut times: Leckie 200 free,

• Denver men B cut times: Gilbert 200 free, Jager 100 backstroke

Team Standings

Men

1. Denver – 706

2. South Dakota – 439.5

3. South Dakota State – 292.5

4. Western Illinois – 246

5. Eastern Illinois – 228

6. Valparaiso – 136

Women

1. Denver – 803

2. South Dakota – 473

3. Omaha – 402

4. South Dakota State – 275.5

5. Western Illinois – 179.5

6. Eastern Illinois – 145

Champions

Swimming

Women’s 400 Yard IM – Emily Vandenberg, Denver (4:20.35)

Men’s 400 Yard IM – Kyle Ewoldt, Denver (3:52.22)

Women’s 200 Yard Freestyle – Aysia Leckie, Denver (1:47.08)

Men’s 200 Yard Freestyle – Colin Gilbert, Denver (1:36.06)

Women’s 100 Yard Breaststroke – Charlotte Simon, Denver (1:02.28)

Men’s 100 Yard Breaststroke – Cy Jager, Denver (53.34)

Women’s 100 Yard Backstroke – Heidi Bradley, Denver (54.47)

Men’s 100 Yard Backstroke – Neil Wachtler, Denver (48.17)

Relays

Women’s 400 Yard Medley Relay – Denver (3:37.89)

Men’s 400 Yard Medley Relay – Denver (3:10.85)

Diving

Women’s 1-meter – Sarah Schank, South Dakota (285.10)

*Summit League Championship meet record