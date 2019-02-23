Augustana Sweeps Final Regular Season Hoops Doubleheader From SMSU

Viking Women Win 95-83, Men Win 77-73

MEN’S RECAP

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Picked to finish 7th in the NSIC preseason poll, the Augustana men’s basketball team is the 2018-19 South Division co-champions. Augustana, who splits the league title with Minnesota State, finishes the regular season with a 77-73 win over Southwest Minnesota State on Saturday.

The Vikings improve to 18-10 (14-8 NSIC) and SMSU drops to 15-13 (10-12 NSIC). Augustana, who closes the conference slate with five straight wins, claims their third league title in five years.

NSIC Postseason

Augustana, who earns the two-seed in the south, will take on Minnesota Crookston (seven-seed, north) on Wednesday, Feb. 27 at 7:30 p.m. at the Sioux Falls Arena. The game is part of men’s/women’s doubleheader, and tickets will go on sale on Sunday (Feb. 24) at 10 a.m. on GoAugie.com/Tickets.

The Viking women, who will take on Northern State, will tip-off at 5:30 p.m. If either program advances out of the first round, all remaining games will be played at the Sanford Pentagon. For more information on the 2019 NSIC/Sanford Health basketball tournament, please visit here.

Augustana head coach Tom Billeter was pleased with the effort from the program and thankful that luck was in their favor tonight.

“All we can do is what we can control. We just needed to focus on coming out here and getting a win tonight, and hope that we got lucky. We’ve worked hard, but are fortunate to be in this position.”

Saturday showdown came down to final two minutes. Tied at 67-67 with 2:24 to play, A.J. Plitzuweit drove the rack and scored with his left hand. SMSU answered with 1-of-2 free throws, but the final minute of regulation belonged to Matt Cartwright.

Already with a pair of buzzer-beaters this season, the Sophomore stepped up again and knocked down back-to-back 28-foot triples to nearly put the game on ice. SMSU cut the lead to two, but Plitzuweit drained two free throws to seal the win.

The Vikings were led by another all-in-effort, this time with five student-athletes hitting double-figures. A.J. Plitzuweit cooked up 20 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists. Cartwright came alive for 15 points, and Dylan LeBrun (11 points), Trevor Hanson (10 points, 7 rebounds), and Michael Schaefer (10 points) all registered strong games as well. Tyler Riemersma worked his way to 8 points and had a game-high 12 rebounds.

Overall, Augustana shot 41 percent (26-of-64), including 44 percent in the second half. Easily the game’s biggest difference was Vikings ability to control the glass, where they finished +22 (45-23). The Vikings pulled down 20 offensive rebounds, which helped them outscore SMSU 22-4 in second-chance points.

Both teams traded empty possessions to start the game, but the Mustangs made the game’s first run. Ryan Bruggeman helped the visitors to a 4-of-4 start and early 10-0 lead. Bruggeman finished with a game-high 28 points.

The Vikings got on the board as Dylan LeBrun knocked down a triple, which marked back-to-back nights he started the scoring from downtown. From there, the Vikings capped off a 13-3 run as Matt Cartwright found A.J. Plitzuweit for a right-wing triple.

Trailing 28-26, the Vikings took their first lead of the day as Plitzuweit stayed hot from downtown. The freshman started 3-of-4 from the field and registered eight early points.

By the first intermission, the visiting Mustangs maintained a 35-31 lead. Although the Vikings controlled the glass with a 22-12 advantage, 10 turnovers hurt the home team.

Augustana shot 12-of-32 (38 percent) in the first half and was led by 8 points and 2 assists from Plitzuweit. SMSU shot 52 percent in the first half and were led by Bruggeman with 14 points.

A second-half team all season, long, the Vikings started the second half on a 6-2 run, including a jumper from Cartwright.

With 15:44 to play, Schaefer knocked down a jumper to tie the game at 41-41. However, the Mustangs heated up, knocking down three straight triples to build the lead-up.

However, the Vikings didn’t quit. LeBrun flew into the paint and scored on a put-back off glass, and following a pair of free throws from Plitzuweit, it was a 67-56 SMSU lead.

Now with 3:10 to play and the crowd on their feet, the Vikings got the stop they needed. Schaefer got a steal and drew a foul, tying the game at 67-67. From there, Plitzuweit and Cartwright lifted the Vikings to the division co-title.

WOMEN’S RECAP

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Augustana Viking women’s basketball team closed out the regular season with a 95-83 win over the Southwest Minnesota State Mustangs on Saturday afternoon at the Elmen Center. The Vikings now move to 21-10 (13-9 NSIC) and the Mustangs go to 12-15 (9-13 NSIC).

NSIC Postseason

The Vikings led by as many as seven in the first quarter before SMSU mounted a run to only trail by one, 28-27 at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Augustana jumped out to a six-point lead 38-32 after a Vishe’ Rabb three-pointer. After that, both the Vikings and Mustangs would trade baskets back and forth in a tightly contested quarter.

Izzy Van Veldhuizen closed out the first half with an old fashioned three-point play to give Augustana the 50-43 lead. The lead changed eight different times over the course of the first half.

The Vikings started the second half strong with back-to-back buckets from Lynsey Prosser and Abby Hora to bring the lead to its largest of the night at 12, 55-43. SMSU would answer back with a mini 5-0 run of their own to bring the lead back down to six with seven minutes to play in the third quarter.

Augustana would also answer back with a 8-3 run to end the quarter giving them a 73-66 lead going into the final period of play.

SMSU wasn’t letting Augustana blow the game open but at the same time couldn’t cut the deficit to anything closer to seven points throughout the final quarter of play.

A Mustangs layup by Abuk Akoi to bring them within six points with 3:14 to go gave SMSU all the momentum for the moment, but the Vikings defense, a Prosser layup and free throws late in the game helped Augustana end the regular season with a win in the Elmen Center.

The Vikings went 7-of-8 from the line in the final minute of the game to erase any hope of a last-minute comeback for SMSU.

Augustana had five people score in double figure with Prosser leading the way with 26 points on 8-of-20 shooting from the field and 4-of-8 from deep. She also went 6-of-6 from the charity stripe including a clutch pair with under a minute left to go.

Hora had 17 points and four assists, Rabb had 11 points and Hana Metoxen and Danni Honner finished with 10 points a-piece to round out the double-digit scoring for Augustana.

The Vikings shot 45.8 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from deep. The biggest stat of the night was shooting 90 percent (18-20) from the free throw line. Augustana also scored 30 points off turnovers compared to the Mustangs 11.

