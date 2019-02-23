Bergner Boots Storm Past Cedar Rapids In Season Opener

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA — Former Coyote Miles Bergner kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired to give the Sioux Falls Storm a 47-44 victory over the host Cedar Rapids River Kings in the 2019 Indoor Football League kickoff on Saturday night.

Storm quarterback Lorenzo Brown went 9-19 for 106 yards and a touchdown while also rushing nine time for 41 yards. Newcomer Darrian Miller carried 12 times for 58 yards and two scores.

The Storm return to action March 9th at Nebraska.

