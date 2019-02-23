Biscuit Takes The Race & Sioux Falls Wiener Dogs Take Game Against Omaha

Stampede Win 5-4 in OT

Sioux Falls, SD—On a historic night, the Sioux Falls Fighting Wiener Dogs pawed their way to a 5-4 overtime thriller over the Omaha Lancers before a sellout crowd of 10,678 at the PREMIER Center Saturday night. Jared Westcott won the game for the Herd with just 37 seconds remaining in overtime to lead the Dogs to the victory. It capped off a crazy game that saw the Wiener Dogs blow a 3-0 lead only to rally to tie the game late in the third and then eventually win it in overtime.

Former Lancer Jaden Shields led the way with two goals on the night while Jami Krannila added a goal and an assist and Alec Calvaruso stopped 24 shots to earn his 14th win of the season in goal. The win improved Sioux Falls record to 29-12-4 and they remain two points behind second place Waterloo and led fourth place Fargo by six points.

The Fighting Wiener Dogs got the sellout crowd into the game 8:51 in when Sam Stevens sent a pass into the slot for Carl Berglund who quickly wristed it into the goal for a 1-0 lead. The Dogs extended their lead just over two minutes later when Jade Shields walked inside the right circle and blasted a shot past Jon Mor and into the net for a 2-0 lead. The goal was his second of the season and on his first shot attempt against his former club. It sent Mor to the bench and Akira Schmid into the game. Sioux Falls and Omaha each tallied eight shots on goal in the period.

The Dogs extended their lead 8:20 into the second period when Jami Krannila deflected a shot from Ryan Johnson into the back of the net for a 3-0 lead. Just as it appeared Sioux Falls may run away with the Lancers battled back and scored at 10:44 when Tyler Carpenter knocked home a shot that deflected off the back board and back in front of the net to get the Lancers on the board.

Omaha really got rolling in the third period when they rattled off three goals in less than three minutes. Jaxon Nelson fought hard for a puck and squeezed it past Calvaruso’s pads at 6:47. Blais Richartz scored just seconds later and all of the sudden the game was tied at three. Omaha took the lead at 10:22 when Jan Kern tapped a pass in through the slot from Jaxon Nelson and the Lancers held a 4-3 lead. Right as it looked like the wheels were falling off the Wiener Dogs kept their composure and didn’t panic. Shields came to the rescue with a beautiful goal at 16:41 when he drove inside the left circle and fired a shot perfectly into the upper right-hand corner of the net to send all 10,678 fans into a frenzy and eventually force overtime.

The Fighting Wiener Dogs would take the game with just 37 seconds remaining in overtime when Brandon Tabakin sent a perfect pass from behind his own goal line down the left-wing boards and onto the tape of Jared Westcott. Westcott drove inside the left circle and toe-dragged the puck into the slot before wristing it past Schmid to send the Wiener Dog faithful home happy.

Omaha outshot Sioux Falls 28-24 on the night and finished 2-for-4 on the power play while the Wiener Dogs were 0-for-3.

The Wiener Dogs change back to the Stampede Sunday afternoon when they travel to Sioux City to face the Musketeers at 3:05 PM. Fans can catch all the action on KELO News Talk 1320-AM, 105.1-FM, 107.9-FM and KELO.com.

-Recap Courtesy SF Stampede