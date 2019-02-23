Canton & Rapid City Stevens Take State Wrestling Titles

Highlights From 2019 State Wrestling Championships
Zach Borg,
RAPID CITY, S.D.  —  The Canton C-Hawks and Rapid City Stevens Raiders took home State Wrestling team championships, Tri-Valley’s Caden Lamer made history by becoming the 5th wrestler in South Dakota to win his fifth state title, and Chamberlain’s Nash Hutmacher needed just nine seconds to win a third straight state title.

Click on the video viewer for those highlights and more!  Full results are listed below!

H.S. WRESTLING
TEAM STANDINGS
CLASS A
1.  RC Stevens (162.5)

2.  Pierre (133.5)

3.  RC Central (132)

4.  Aberdeen (131)

5.  Roosevelt (96)

CLASS B
1.  Canton (200)

2.  Winner (140.5)

3.  Redfield (104)

4.  Wagner (86)

5.  Custer/Edgemont (84)

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

B-106
Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Riley Weber of Parkston
  • 2nd Place – Riley Whitley of Redfield Area
  • 3rd Place – Owen Hansen of Burke/Gregory
  • 4th Place – Logan Graf of Custer/Edgemont
  • 5th Place – Andy Meyer of Canton
  • 6th Place – Jackson Remmers of McCook Central/Montrose
  • 7th Place – Cael Larson of Webster Area
  • 8th Place – Thane Simons of Philip Area

1st Place Match

  • Riley Weber (Parkston) 32-2, Jr. over Riley Whitley (Redfield Area) 35-4, Jr. (Dec 7-3)

3rd Place Match

  • Owen Hansen (Burke/Gregory) 40-5, 8th. over Logan Graf (Custer/Edgemont) 50-8, Fr. (Dec 2-0)

5th Place Match

  • Andy Meyer (Canton) 50-7, Fr. over Jackson Remmers (McCook Central/Montrose) 50-13, 7th. (Dec 4-3)

7th Place Match

  • Cael Larson (Webster Area) 39-11, Fr. over Thane Simons (Philip Area) 30-17, 7th. (Dec 9-2)

B-113

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Lane Miller of Howard
  • 2nd Place – Gage Martinmaas of Faulkton Area
  • 3rd Place – Jacob Brunner of Custer/Edgemont
  • 4th Place – Keegan Haider of Wess. Springs/Woon./Wolsey-Wess.
  • 5th Place – Dragr Monson of Groton Area
  • 6th Place – Carter Lenz of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
  • 7th Place – Landon Sudbeck of Parkston
  • 8th Place – Luke Richardson of Canton

1st Place Match

  • Lane Miller (Howard) 43-7, So. over Gage Martinmaas (Faulkton Area) 39-5, Jr. (Fall 6:24)

3rd Place Match

  • Jacob Brunner (Custer/Edgemont) 35-10, 8th. over Keegan Haider (Wess. Springs/Woon./Wolsey-Wess.) 36-8, 8th. (Dec 3-2)

5th Place Match

  • Dragr Monson (Groton Area) 41-14, So. over Carter Lenz (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 29-21, 8th. (Dec 6-3)

7th Place Match

  • Landon Sudbeck (Parkston) 25-15, So. over Luke Richardson (Canton) 40-13, Fr. (Fall 2:32)

B-120

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Kaden Keiser of Winner Area
  • 2nd Place – Bradyn Robbins of Redfield Area
  • 3rd Place – Lance Soukup of Wagner
  • 4th Place – Isiah Grimm of Sisseton
  • 5th Place – Braxton Trowbridge of Canton
  • 6th Place – Grayson Hanson of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
  • 7th Place – Kieffer Klinkhammer of Howard
  • 8th Place – Shilo Mowry of Lyman

1st Place Match

  • Kaden Keiser (Winner Area) 46-1, Fr. over Bradyn Robbins (Redfield Area) 25-3, So. (Dec 8-1)

3rd Place Match

  • Lance Soukup (Wagner) 40-10, Jr. over Isiah Grimm (Sisseton) 27-10, Jr. (Dec 7-0)

5th Place Match

  • Braxton Trowbridge (Canton) 31-14, Sr. over Grayson Hanson (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 42-14, Fr. (Dec 6-3)

7th Place Match

  • Kieffer Klinkhammer (Howard) 47-14, So. over Shilo Mowry (Lyman) 32-15, Fr. (Fall 4:44)

B-126

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Braden Sehr of Canton
  • 2nd Place – Jadyn Coller of Philip Area
  • 3rd Place – Bradyn Lhotak of Wagner
  • 4th Place – Jared Harris of Bennett County
  • 5th Place – Dane Christopherson of Sisseton
  • 6th Place – Riley Genzlinger of Howard
  • 7th Place – Blade Forman of Miller/Highmore-Harrold
  • 8th Place – Hayden Pierret of Garretson

1st Place Match

  • Braden Sehr (Canton) 57-1, So. over Jadyn Coller (Philip Area) 35-2, So. (Dec 6-4)

3rd Place Match

  • Bradyn Lhotak (Wagner) 34-16, So. over Jared Harris (Bennett County) 46-7, Jr. (TB-1 5-1)

5th Place Match

  • Dane Christopherson (Sisseton) 48-6, Sr. over Riley Genzlinger (Howard) 41-13, So. (Fall 1:55)

7th Place Match

  • Blade Forman (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 21-11, Sr. over Hayden Pierret (Garretson) 30-17, Sr. (Dec 6-0)

B-132

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Kellyn March of Canton
  • 2nd Place – Carson Pinske of Lead-Deadwood
  • 3rd Place – Wyatt Talbott of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
  • 4th Place – Keanan Pikarski of Sisseton
  • 5th Place – Blair Blasius of Philip Area
  • 6th Place – Alec Dobson of Kingsbury County
  • 7th Place – Skyler Swatek of Elk Point-Jefferson
  • 8th Place – Jack Kruger of Winner Area

1st Place Match

  • Kellyn March (Canton) 53-0, Jr. over Carson Pinske (Lead-Deadwood) 37-8, Sr. (Fall 0:17)

3rd Place Match

  • Wyatt Talbott (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 43-8, Jr. over Keanan Pikarski (Sisseton) 35-8, Sr. (Fall 1:52)

5th Place Match

  • Blair Blasius (Philip Area) 23-7, 8th. over Alec Dobson (Kingsbury County) 30-9, So. (Fall 3:34)

7th Place Match

  • Skyler Swatek (Elk Point-Jefferson) 13-8, So. over Jack Kruger (Winner Area) 32-19, 8th. (Dec 5-3)

B-138

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Wyatt Turnquist of Winner Area
  • 2nd Place – Tate Haider of Wess. Springs/Woon./Wolsey-Wess.
  • 3rd Place – Carsten McNeil of Redfield Area
  • 4th Place – JD Carter of Stanley County
  • 5th Place – Seth Peterson of Canton
  • 6th Place – McCoy Peterson of Philip Area
  • 7th Place – Brennan Hanes of Custer/Edgemont
  • 8th Place – Braimen Steen of Sisseton

1st Place Match

  • Wyatt Turnquist (Winner Area) 46-2, Sr. over Tate Haider (Wess. Springs/Woon./Wolsey-Wess.) 37-7, Sr. (Dec 5-3)

3rd Place Match

  • Carsten McNeil (Redfield Area) 35-6, Sr. over JD Carter (Stanley County) 41-16, Sr. (MD 9-1)

5th Place Match

  • Seth Peterson (Canton) 43-15, So. over McCoy Peterson (Philip Area) 26-4, Fr. (For.)

7th Place Match

  • Brennan Hanes (Custer/Edgemont) 20-13, Jr. over Braimen Steen (Sisseton) 35-7, Sr. (Dec 2-1)

B-145

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Caden Lamer of Tri-Valley
  • 2nd Place – Jackson Eklund of Burke/Gregory
  • 3rd Place – Jaden Dominisse of Canton
  • 4th Place – Mason Fey of Redfield Area
  • 5th Place – Hunter Peterson of Philip Area
  • 6th Place – Kody Hagen of Hot Springs
  • 7th Place – Irail Griffin of Custer/Edgemont
  • 8th Place – Brody Weavill of Elk Point-Jefferson

1st Place Match

  • Caden Lamer (Tri-Valley) 39-1, Sr. over Jackson Eklund (Burke/Gregory) 21-1, Jr. (MD 15-2)

3rd Place Match

  • Jaden Dominisse (Canton) 45-10, So. over Mason Fey (Redfield Area) 38-6, Fr. (Dec 8-1)

5th Place Match

  • Hunter Peterson (Philip Area) 26-2, Sr. over Kody Hagen (Hot Springs) 44-11, Sr. (Dec 5-2)

7th Place Match

  • Irail Griffin (Custer/Edgemont) 36-18, Jr. over Brody Weavill (Elk Point-Jefferson) 39-14, Jr. (Dec 6-3)

B-152

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Trevor Peters of Winner Area
  • 2nd Place – Alex Aesoph of Faulkton Area
  • 3rd Place – Chance Grill of Custer/Edgemont
  • 4th Place – Ty Namanny of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
  • 5th Place – Frank Even of Burke/Gregory
  • 6th Place – Gage Burke of Clark/Willow Lake
  • 7th Place – Daniel Cremer of Marion/Freeman
  • 8th Place – Jacobi Krouse of McCook Central/Montrose

1st Place Match

  • Trevor Peters (Winner Area) 44-5, Jr. over Alex Aesoph (Faulkton Area) 44-3, Sr. (Dec 6-1)

3rd Place Match

  • Chance Grill (Custer/Edgemont) 49-3, Sr. over Ty Namanny (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 33-10, Sr. (Dec 5-2)

5th Place Match

  • Frank Even (Burke/Gregory) 37-7, Jr. over Gage Burke (Clark/Willow Lake) 37-9, Fr. (Dec 10-5)

7th Place Match

  • Daniel Cremer (Marion/Freeman) 45-18, Jr. over Jacobi Krouse (McCook Central/Montrose) 40-16, So. (Dec 5-2)

B-160

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Sam Kruger of Winner Area
  • 2nd Place – Lucas Bietz of Parkston
  • 3rd Place – Levi Mines of Custer/Edgemont
  • 4th Place – Blake Gessner of McCook Central/Montrose
  • 5th Place – Tucson Freeman of Mobridge-Pollock
  • 6th Place – Weston Ireland of Bennett County
  • 7th Place – Kaden Laubach of Canton
  • 8th Place – Chayce Rausch of Potter County

1st Place Match

  • Sam Kruger (Winner Area) 42-3, So. over Lucas Bietz (Parkston) 38-3, Sr. (SV-1 3-1)

3rd Place Match

  • Levi Mines (Custer/Edgemont) 38-4, Sr. over Blake Gessner (McCook Central/Montrose) 50-6, Jr. (Inj. 4:30)

5th Place Match

  • Tucson Freeman (Mobridge-Pollock) 35-20, Sr. over Weston Ireland (Bennett County) 41-12, Jr. (Fall 4:41)

7th Place Match

  • Kaden Laubach (Canton) 25-6, So. over Chayce Rausch (Potter County) 23-14, Sr. (Dec 1-0)

B-170

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Josh Crownover of Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon
  • 2nd Place – Shaeden Scheidt of Canton
  • 3rd Place – Tanner Even of Parker
  • 4th Place – Landon Werdel of Clark/Willow Lake
  • 5th Place – Joey Wheeler of Potter County
  • 6th Place – Jake Cheeseman of McCook Central/Montrose
  • 7th Place – Gage Carter of Faulkton Area
  • 8th Place – Micaiah Grace of Custer/Edgemont

1st Place Match

  • Josh Crownover (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 41-5, Jr. over Shaeden Scheidt (Canton) 52-1, Jr. (Dec 6-5)

3rd Place Match

  • Tanner Even (Parker) 44-9, Jr. over Landon Werdel (Clark/Willow Lake) 34-7, Sr. (Dec 3-2)

5th Place Match

  • Joey Wheeler (Potter County) 22-6, Jr. over Jake Cheeseman (McCook Central/Montrose) 43-13, Jr. (SV-1 8-6)

7th Place Match

  • Gage Carter (Faulkton Area) 32-7, Jr. over Micaiah Grace (Custer/Edgemont) 45-10, Jr. (Dec 4-1)

B-182

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Caleb Orris of Clark/Willow Lake
  • 2nd Place – Scott Peterson of Canton
  • 3rd Place – Jeremiah Beck of Burke/Gregory
  • 4th Place – Thomas Baker of Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney
  • 5th Place – Cody Donnelly of Philip Area
  • 6th Place – Isaac Feldhaus of Howard
  • 7th Place – Jordan Gall of Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon
  • 8th Place – Cade Entwisle of McCook Central/Montrose

1st Place Match

  • Caleb Orris (Clark/Willow Lake) 47-0, Sr. over Scott Peterson (Canton) 49-2, Sr. (Dec 7-3)

3rd Place Match

  • Jeremiah Beck (Burke/Gregory) 34-3, Sr. over Thomas Baker (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 37-13, Jr. (Dec 7-4)

5th Place Match

  • Cody Donnelly (Philip Area) 34-6, So. over Isaac Feldhaus (Howard) 41-16, Jr. (Dec 7-0)

7th Place Match

  • Jordan Gall (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 32-19, So. over Cade Entwisle (McCook Central/Montrose) 29-20, Jr. (Dec 3-1)

B-195

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Barrett Wren of Redfield Area
  • 2nd Place – EJ Leetch of Howard
  • 3rd Place – Garrett Heil of Hot Springs
  • 4th Place – Cullen Rutten of Canton
  • 5th Place – Slayton Neugebauer of Parkston
  • 6th Place – Regan Bollweg of Miller/Highmore-Harrold
  • 7th Place – Tanner Peterson of McCook Central/Montrose
  • 8th Place – Carter Heinz of Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle

1st Place Match

  • Barrett Wren (Redfield Area) 34-3, Sr. over EJ Leetch (Howard) 42-6, Sr. (TB-1 2-1)

3rd Place Match

  • Garrett Heil (Hot Springs) 45-5, Sr. over Cullen Rutten (Canton) 48-7, Jr. (Dec 9-6)

5th Place Match

  • Slayton Neugebauer (Parkston) 35-13, Sr. over Regan Bollweg (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 39-13, So. (MD 12-3)

7th Place Match

  • Tanner Peterson (McCook Central/Montrose) 35-20, Sr. over Carter Heinz (Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle) 22-14, Jr. (Dec 5-2)

B-220

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – KJ St. Pierre of Wagner
  • 2nd Place – Jesse Hastings of Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney
  • 3rd Place – Tyler Resick of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
  • 4th Place – Tee Allen of Bennett County
  • 5th Place – Marshall Baldwin of Canton
  • 6th Place – Elijah Blare of Winner Area
  • 7th Place – Preston Worth of Potter County
  • 8th Place – Tristen Bent of Webster Area

1st Place Match

  • KJ St. Pierre (Wagner) 35-5, Jr. over Jesse Hastings (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 32-3, Jr. (Dec 6-1)

3rd Place Match

  • Tyler Resick (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 39-6, Sr. over Tee Allen (Bennett County) 38-9, Sr. (Dec 8-3)

5th Place Match

  • Marshall Baldwin (Canton) 46-6, Fr. over Elijah Blare (Winner Area) 36-18, Sr. (Dec 2-1)

7th Place Match

  • Preston Worth (Potter County) 34-12, Sr. over Tristen Bent (Webster Area) 27-15, Sr. (Fall 2:15)

B-285

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Chase Sigdestad of Webster Area
  • 2nd Place – Dawson Lensing of Wagner
  • 3rd Place – Wyatt Locke of Groton Area
  • 4th Place – Achilles Willuweit of Winner Area
  • 5th Place – Rob Lester of Lead-Deadwood
  • 6th Place – Drake Peed of Elk Point-Jefferson
  • 7th Place – Micah Deboer of Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon
  • 8th Place – Zach Richardson of Canton

1st Place Match

  • Chase Sigdestad (Webster Area) 38-5, Sr. over Dawson Lensing (Wagner) 36-9, Sr. (Dec 3-2)

3rd Place Match

  • Wyatt Locke (Groton Area) 32-5, Sr. over Achilles Willuweit (Winner Area) 38-10, Fr. (Fall 3:29)

5th Place Match

  • Rob Lester (Lead-Deadwood) 39-4, Jr. over Drake Peed (Elk Point-Jefferson) 42-7, So. (Fall 1:43)

7th Place Match

  • Micah Deboer (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 29-14, Jr. over Zach Richardson (Canton) 31-15, So. (Fall 4:27)

A-106

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Brenden Salfrank of Aberdeen Central
  • 2nd Place – Quincy Hulverson of Tea Area
  • 3rd Place – Kaden Olson of Sturgis Brown
  • 4th Place – Jack Schoenhard of RC Stevens
  • 5th Place – Brock Sparks of Mitchell
  • 6th Place – Logan O`Connor of Harrisburg
  • 7th Place – Tucker Bahm of Yankton
  • 8th Place – Andrew Weiland of Dell Rapids

1st Place Match

  • Brenden Salfrank (Aberdeen Central) 42-0, Jr. over Quincy Hulverson (Tea Area) 40-2, Fr. (Dec 6-1)

3rd Place Match

  • Kaden Olson (Sturgis Brown) 39-7, Fr. over Jack Schoenhard (RC Stevens) 41-17, Fr. (Dec 6-0)

5th Place Match

  • Brock Sparks (Mitchell) 26-23, Fr. over Logan O`Connor (Harrisburg) 31-24, 7th. (Dec 7-2)

7th Place Match

  • Tucker Bahm (Yankton) 30-7, So. over Andrew Weiland (Dell Rapids) 33-11, So. (MD 13-2)

A-113

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Landen Fischer of RC Stevens
  • 2nd Place – Cael Larson of RC Central
  • 3rd Place – Max Donovan of Chamberlain
  • 4th Place – Jacob Vogel of Dell Rapids
  • 5th Place – Alex Mentzer of SF Lincoln
  • 6th Place – Connor Eimers of Tea Area
  • 7th Place – Truman Stoller of Madison
  • 8th Place – Clayton Donovan of Spearfish

1st Place Match

  • Landen Fischer (RC Stevens) 36-10, Sr. over Cael Larson (RC Central) 52-2, So. (Dec 5-2)

3rd Place Match

  • Max Donovan (Chamberlain) 34-4, Sr. over Jacob Vogel (Dell Rapids) 40-7, So. (Dec 5-4)

5th Place Match

  • Alex Mentzer (SF Lincoln) 48-11, 8th. over Connor Eimers (Tea Area) 33-12, Fr. (Dec 9-2)

7th Place Match

  • Truman Stoller (Madison) 32-13, So. over Clayton Donovan (Spearfish) 40-18, Fr. (For.)

A-120

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Riley Hollingshead of SF Roosevelt
  • 2nd Place – Ty Althoff of Watertown
  • 3rd Place – Jacob Wood of Sturgis Brown
  • 4th Place – Logen Fischer of RC Stevens
  • 5th Place – Sam Olson of Madison
  • 6th Place – Eli Fischer of Milbank
  • 7th Place – Hayden Shaffer of Pierre T.F. Riggs
  • 8th Place – William George of Douglas/RC Christian

1st Place Match

  • Riley Hollingshead (SF Roosevelt) 22-2, So. over Ty Althoff (Watertown) 39-5, Jr. (Dec 8-4)

3rd Place Match

  • Jacob Wood (Sturgis Brown) 40-4, Sr. over Logen Fischer (RC Stevens) 44-17, Sr. (Dec 6-1)

5th Place Match

  • Sam Olson (Madison) 36-9, So. over Eli Fischer (Milbank) 10-4, Jr. (Dec 3-2)

7th Place Match

  • Hayden Shaffer (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 24-17, Fr. over William George (Douglas/RC Christian) 38-13, Sr. (Fall 2:58)

A-126

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Jacob Moore of Aberdeen Central
  • 2nd Place – Collin Powell of Chamberlain
  • 3rd Place – Riley Williams of Lennox
  • 4th Place – Jace Bench-Bresher of Pierre T.F. Riggs
  • 5th Place – Cody Stockman of RC Stevens
  • 6th Place – Nolan Archer of Brookings
  • 7th Place – Beau Beavers of SF O`Gorman
  • 8th Place – Logan Desersa of Sturgis Brown

1st Place Match

  • Jacob Moore (Aberdeen Central) 24-5, Sr. over Collin Powell (Chamberlain) 32-6, Sr. (Fall 0:48)

3rd Place Match

  • Riley Williams (Lennox) 44-6, Jr. over Jace Bench-Bresher (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 27-14, Jr. (Dec 7-3)

5th Place Match

  • Cody Stockman (RC Stevens) 36-12, Sr. over Nolan Archer (Brookings) 33-11, So. (Dec 4-1)

7th Place Match

  • Beau Beavers (SF O`Gorman) 37-11, So. over Logan Desersa (Sturgis Brown) 23-20, So. (MD 12-1)

A-132

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Max Sailor of Spearfish
  • 2nd Place – Logan Serck of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson
  • 3rd Place – Declan Malone of RC Stevens
  • 4th Place – Jaxson Waugh of Watertown
  • 5th Place – Gabe Skustad of Chamberlain
  • 6th Place – Tyson Johnson of Pierre T.F. Riggs
  • 7th Place – Ethan Thibeault of RC Central
  • 8th Place – Aaron Ideker of SF O`Gorman

1st Place Match

  • Max Sailor (Spearfish) 40-10, So. over Logan Serck (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 40-9, So. (Fall 3:11)

3rd Place Match

  • Declan Malone (RC Stevens) 40-16, Jr. over Jaxson Waugh (Watertown) 31-16, Jr. (Dec 7-2)

5th Place Match

  • Gabe Skustad (Chamberlain) 31-9, So. over Tyson Johnson (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 31-14, So. (Dec 3-2)

7th Place Match

  • Ethan Thibeault (RC Central) 30-16, So. over Aaron Ideker (SF O`Gorman) 38-15, Jr. (Dec 5-0)

A-138

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Lucus Anglin of Vermillion
  • 2nd Place – Isaac Klinkhammer of Brandon Valley
  • 3rd Place – Kadyn Kraye of RC Central
  • 4th Place – Chipper Shillingstad of Huron
  • 5th Place – Jack Van Camp of Pierre T.F. Riggs
  • 6th Place – Landry Knight of West Central
  • 7th Place – Peyton Johnston of Watertown
  • 8th Place – Darien Malone of RC Stevens

1st Place Match

  • Lucus Anglin (Vermillion) 42-3, Jr. over Isaac Klinkhammer (Brandon Valley) 32-3, So. (SV-1 4-2)

3rd Place Match

  • Kadyn Kraye (RC Central) 44-12, Jr. over Chipper Shillingstad (Huron) 33-9, Sr. (Dec 5-2)

5th Place Match

  • Jack Van Camp (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 33-10, Jr. over Landry Knight (West Central) 31-15, Jr. (TF-1.5 4:55 (22-7))

7th Place Match

  • Peyton Johnston (Watertown) 21-13, Jr. over Darien Malone (RC Stevens) 32-18, Jr. (Dec 3-1)

A-145

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Eli Kadoun of SF Roosevelt
  • 2nd Place – Colby Mennis of Madison
  • 3rd Place – Cade Hinkle of Pierre T.F. Riggs
  • 4th Place – Tyson Stoebner of Lennox
  • 5th Place – TJ Morrison of RC Central
  • 6th Place – Dylan Hage of Harrisburg
  • 7th Place – Reese Jacobs of Sturgis Brown
  • 8th Place – Grant Wirkus of Watertown

1st Place Match

  • Eli Kadoun (SF Roosevelt) 41-5, Jr. over Colby Mennis (Madison) 29-3, Jr. (SV-1 6-4)

3rd Place Match

  • Cade Hinkle (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 34-11, Jr. over Tyson Stoebner (Lennox) 38-13, Sr. (Dec 3-2)

5th Place Match

  • TJ Morrison (RC Central) 45-13, So. over Dylan Hage (Harrisburg) 30-22, Jr. (TF-1.5 3:18 (20-5))

7th Place Match

  • Reese Jacobs (Sturgis Brown) 34-15, 8th. over Grant Wirkus (Watertown) 20-17, Sr. (Fall 2:33)

A-152

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Cooper Voorhees of RC Stevens
  • 2nd Place – Nolan Johnson of Madison
  • 3rd Place – Colton Jackson of Douglas/RC Christian
  • 4th Place – Jack Smith of Brandon Valley
  • 5th Place – Tyson Lien of Huron
  • 6th Place – Tanner Swab of SF Roosevelt
  • 7th Place – Caden Ideker of West Central
  • 8th Place – Lee Snyder of Pierre T.F. Riggs

1st Place Match

  • Cooper Voorhees (RC Stevens) 48-2, Jr. over Nolan Johnson (Madison) 35-6, Sr. (MD 10-2)

3rd Place Match

  • Colton Jackson (Douglas/RC Christian) 40-10, Sr. over Jack Smith (Brandon Valley) 34-13, Jr. (Dec 6-1)

5th Place Match

  • Tyson Lien (Huron) 25-12, So. over Tanner Swab (SF Roosevelt) 31-23, Sr. (Dec 5-0)

7th Place Match

  • Caden Ideker (West Central) 35-11, Sr. over Lee Snyder (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 26-21, Sr. (Fall 4:08)

A-160

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Damion Schunke of Brandon Valley
  • 2nd Place – Will Jarrott of Aberdeen Central
  • 3rd Place – TahJae Jenkins Harris of Huron
  • 4th Place – Logan Bowes of Brookings
  • 5th Place – Nate Allen of RC Stevens
  • 6th Place – Wren Jacobs of Sturgis Brown
  • 7th Place – Alec Bien of Milbank
  • 8th Place – Mason Schoenhard of Harrisburg

1st Place Match

  • Damion Schunke (Brandon Valley) 43-2, Fr. over Will Jarrott (Aberdeen Central) 37-8, Sr. (Dec 5-1)

3rd Place Match

  • TahJae Jenkins Harris (Huron) 19-5, Jr. over Logan Bowes (Brookings) 38-8, Sr. (Dec 5-0)

5th Place Match

  • Nate Allen (RC Stevens) 35-15, Sr. over Wren Jacobs (Sturgis Brown) 21-8, So. (Dec 4-1)

7th Place Match

  • Alec Bien (Milbank) 17-12, Sr. over Mason Schoenhard (Harrisburg) 29-20, Sr. (Dec 1-0)

A-170

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Wyatt Jungclaus of RC Central
  • 2nd Place – Ryan Meyer of Harrisburg
  • 3rd Place – Collin Becker of Dakota Valley
  • 4th Place – Maguire Raske of Pierre T.F. Riggs
  • 5th Place – Caleb Brink of RC Stevens
  • 6th Place – Sam Stroup of Watertown
  • 7th Place – Luke Rasmussen of Brookings
  • 8th Place – Dillon Stoebner of Aberdeen Central

1st Place Match

  • Wyatt Jungclaus (RC Central) 48-7, Jr. over Ryan Meyer (Harrisburg) 37-6, Sr. (Dec 5-4)

3rd Place Match

  • Collin Becker (Dakota Valley) 27-8, Jr. over Maguire Raske (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 34-11, So. (Dec 5-1)

5th Place Match

  • Caleb Brink (RC Stevens) 37-17, Jr. over Sam Stroup (Watertown) 36-15, Jr. (TB-1 2-1)

7th Place Match

  • Luke Rasmussen (Brookings) 21-11, Fr. over Dillon Stoebner (Aberdeen Central) 9-13, Jr. (Dec 6-3)

A-182

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Jacob Schoon of Brookings
  • 2nd Place – Jayden Hartford of Watertown
  • 3rd Place – Brock Baker of Aberdeen Central
  • 4th Place – Garrett Leesman of Pierre T.F. Riggs
  • 5th Place – Gabriel Rieger of Huron
  • 6th Place – Anthony Knodell of RC Central
  • 7th Place – PJ Parmelee of Tea Area
  • 8th Place – Max Schoenfelder of Mitchell

1st Place Match

  • Jacob Schoon (Brookings) 41-0, Sr. over Jayden Hartford (Watertown) 37-8, Jr. (Fall 1:22)

3rd Place Match

  • Brock Baker (Aberdeen Central) 29-11, Sr. over Garrett Leesman (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 25-13, Sr. (Fall 4:51)

5th Place Match

  • Gabriel Rieger (Huron) 29-15, Sr. over Anthony Knodell (RC Central) 28-15, Sr. (Fall 0:53)

7th Place Match

  • PJ Parmelee (Tea Area) 29-14, Jr. over Max Schoenfelder (Mitchell) 23-22, Sr. (Dec 5-3)

A-195

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Owen Warren of Yankton
  • 2nd Place – Joey Otta of SF Roosevelt
  • 3rd Place – Gage Gehring of Pierre T.F. Riggs
  • 4th Place – Gavin Gulbranson of Harrisburg
  • 5th Place – JT Panning of Tea Area
  • 6th Place – Keenan McKnight of RC Central
  • 7th Place – Ben Sobczak of RC Stevens
  • 8th Place – Brodie Holtquist of Milbank

1st Place Match

  • Owen Warren (Yankton) 37-4, Fr. over Joey Otta (SF Roosevelt) 37-2, Sr. (Dec 3-2)

3rd Place Match

  • Gage Gehring (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 34-11, Sr. over Gavin Gulbranson (Harrisburg) 38-8, So. (Fall 3:50)

5th Place Match

  • JT Panning (Tea Area) 28-22, Jr. over Keenan McKnight (RC Central) 37-18, Sr. (Fall 3:38)

7th Place Match

  • Ben Sobczak (RC Stevens) 23-25, Sr. over Brodie Holtquist (Milbank) 13-15, Jr. (Fall 4:44)

A-220

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Gus Miller of Brookings
  • 2nd Place – Carter Max of Mitchell
  • 3rd Place – Nolan Smith of RC Central
  • 4th Place – Evan Hehr of Spearfish
  • 5th Place – Hunter McMath of RC Stevens
  • 6th Place – James Lees of Pierre T.F. Riggs
  • 7th Place – William Marshall of Todd County
  • 8th Place – Clayton Smith of Sturgis Brown

1st Place Match

  • Gus Miller (Brookings) 43-3, Jr. over Carter Max (Mitchell) 39-4, Sr. (SV-1 3-1)

3rd Place Match

  • Nolan Smith (RC Central) 40-8, Sr. over Evan Hehr (Spearfish) 36-11, Jr. (Dec 5-1)

5th Place Match

  • Hunter McMath (RC Stevens) 35-16, Sr. over James Lees (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 29-17, Sr. (Dec 4-2)

7th Place Match

  • William Marshall (Todd County) 32-13, Sr. over Clayton Smith (Sturgis Brown) 25-23, Jr. (Dec 8-4)

A-285

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Nash Hutmacher of Chamberlain
  • 2nd Place – Beau Foote of Mitchell
  • 3rd Place – Kaden Johnson of Aberdeen Central
  • 4th Place – Sam Krohnke of Brandon Valley
  • 5th Place – Caleb Dagel of SF Roosevelt
  • 6th Place – Tucker Christie of Brookings
  • 7th Place – Trevor Ellis of Yankton
  • 8th Place – Connor Braun of Douglas/RC Christian

1st Place Match

  • Nash Hutmacher (Chamberlain) 33-0, Jr. over Beau Foote (Mitchell) 35-10, Fr. (Fall 0:09)

3rd Place Match

  • Kaden Johnson (Aberdeen Central) 34-7, Sr. over Sam Krohnke (Brandon Valley) 34-8, Sr. (OT 1-1)

5th Place Match

  • Caleb Dagel (SF Roosevelt) 31-8, Jr. over Tucker Christie (Brookings) 25-19, Sr. (Dec 5-0)

7th Place Match

  • Trevor Ellis (Yankton) 30-13, Jr. over Connor Braun (Douglas/RC Christian) 31-16, Sr. (Dec 1-0)

 

