Canton & Rapid City Stevens Take State Wrestling Titles

Highlights From 2019 State Wrestling Championships

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Canton C-Hawks and Rapid City Stevens Raiders took home State Wrestling team championships, Tri-Valley’s Caden Lamer made history by becoming the 5th wrestler in South Dakota to win his fifth state title, and Chamberlain’s Nash Hutmacher needed just nine seconds to win a third straight state title.

Click on the video viewer for those highlights and more! Full results are listed below!

H.S. WRESTLING

TEAM STANDINGS

CLASS A

1. RC Stevens (162.5)

2. Pierre (133.5)

3. RC Central (132)

4. Aberdeen (131)

5. Roosevelt (96)

CLASS B

1. Canton (200)

2. Winner (140.5)

3. Redfield (104)

4. Wagner (86)

5. Custer/Edgemont (84)

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

B-106

Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Riley Weber of Parkston

2nd Place – Riley Whitley of Redfield Area

3rd Place – Owen Hansen of Burke/Gregory

4th Place – Logan Graf of Custer/Edgemont

5th Place – Andy Meyer of Canton

6th Place – Jackson Remmers of McCook Central/Montrose

7th Place – Cael Larson of Webster Area

8th Place – Thane Simons of Philip Area 1st Place Match Riley Weber (Parkston) 32-2, Jr. over Riley Whitley (Redfield Area) 35-4, Jr. (Dec 7-3) 3rd Place Match Owen Hansen (Burke/Gregory) 40-5, 8th. over Logan Graf (Custer/Edgemont) 50-8, Fr. (Dec 2-0) 5th Place Match Andy Meyer (Canton) 50-7, Fr. over Jackson Remmers (McCook Central/Montrose) 50-13, 7th. (Dec 4-3) 7th Place Match Cael Larson (Webster Area) 39-11, Fr. over Thane Simons (Philip Area) 30-17, 7th. (Dec 9-2)

B-113 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Lane Miller of Howard

2nd Place – Gage Martinmaas of Faulkton Area

3rd Place – Jacob Brunner of Custer/Edgemont

4th Place – Keegan Haider of Wess. Springs/Woon./Wolsey-Wess.

5th Place – Dragr Monson of Groton Area

6th Place – Carter Lenz of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes

7th Place – Landon Sudbeck of Parkston

8th Place – Luke Richardson of Canton 1st Place Match Lane Miller (Howard) 43-7, So. over Gage Martinmaas (Faulkton Area) 39-5, Jr. (Fall 6:24) 3rd Place Match Jacob Brunner (Custer/Edgemont) 35-10, 8th. over Keegan Haider (Wess. Springs/Woon./Wolsey-Wess.) 36-8, 8th. (Dec 3-2) 5th Place Match Dragr Monson (Groton Area) 41-14, So. over Carter Lenz (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 29-21, 8th. (Dec 6-3) 7th Place Match Landon Sudbeck (Parkston) 25-15, So. over Luke Richardson (Canton) 40-13, Fr. (Fall 2:32)

B-120 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Kaden Keiser of Winner Area

2nd Place – Bradyn Robbins of Redfield Area

3rd Place – Lance Soukup of Wagner

4th Place – Isiah Grimm of Sisseton

5th Place – Braxton Trowbridge of Canton

6th Place – Grayson Hanson of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes

7th Place – Kieffer Klinkhammer of Howard

8th Place – Shilo Mowry of Lyman 1st Place Match Kaden Keiser (Winner Area) 46-1, Fr. over Bradyn Robbins (Redfield Area) 25-3, So. (Dec 8-1) 3rd Place Match Lance Soukup (Wagner) 40-10, Jr. over Isiah Grimm (Sisseton) 27-10, Jr. (Dec 7-0) 5th Place Match Braxton Trowbridge (Canton) 31-14, Sr. over Grayson Hanson (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 42-14, Fr. (Dec 6-3) 7th Place Match Kieffer Klinkhammer (Howard) 47-14, So. over Shilo Mowry (Lyman) 32-15, Fr. (Fall 4:44)

B-126 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Braden Sehr of Canton

2nd Place – Jadyn Coller of Philip Area

3rd Place – Bradyn Lhotak of Wagner

4th Place – Jared Harris of Bennett County

5th Place – Dane Christopherson of Sisseton

6th Place – Riley Genzlinger of Howard

7th Place – Blade Forman of Miller/Highmore-Harrold

8th Place – Hayden Pierret of Garretson 1st Place Match Braden Sehr (Canton) 57-1, So. over Jadyn Coller (Philip Area) 35-2, So. (Dec 6-4) 3rd Place Match Bradyn Lhotak (Wagner) 34-16, So. over Jared Harris (Bennett County) 46-7, Jr. (TB-1 5-1) 5th Place Match Dane Christopherson (Sisseton) 48-6, Sr. over Riley Genzlinger (Howard) 41-13, So. (Fall 1:55) 7th Place Match Blade Forman (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 21-11, Sr. over Hayden Pierret (Garretson) 30-17, Sr. (Dec 6-0)

B-132 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Kellyn March of Canton

2nd Place – Carson Pinske of Lead-Deadwood

3rd Place – Wyatt Talbott of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes

4th Place – Keanan Pikarski of Sisseton

5th Place – Blair Blasius of Philip Area

6th Place – Alec Dobson of Kingsbury County

7th Place – Skyler Swatek of Elk Point-Jefferson

8th Place – Jack Kruger of Winner Area 1st Place Match Kellyn March (Canton) 53-0, Jr. over Carson Pinske (Lead-Deadwood) 37-8, Sr. (Fall 0:17) 3rd Place Match Wyatt Talbott (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 43-8, Jr. over Keanan Pikarski (Sisseton) 35-8, Sr. (Fall 1:52) 5th Place Match Blair Blasius (Philip Area) 23-7, 8th. over Alec Dobson (Kingsbury County) 30-9, So. (Fall 3:34) 7th Place Match Skyler Swatek (Elk Point-Jefferson) 13-8, So. over Jack Kruger (Winner Area) 32-19, 8th. (Dec 5-3)

B-138 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Wyatt Turnquist of Winner Area

2nd Place – Tate Haider of Wess. Springs/Woon./Wolsey-Wess.

3rd Place – Carsten McNeil of Redfield Area

4th Place – JD Carter of Stanley County

5th Place – Seth Peterson of Canton

6th Place – McCoy Peterson of Philip Area

7th Place – Brennan Hanes of Custer/Edgemont

8th Place – Braimen Steen of Sisseton 1st Place Match Wyatt Turnquist (Winner Area) 46-2, Sr. over Tate Haider (Wess. Springs/Woon./Wolsey-Wess.) 37-7, Sr. (Dec 5-3) 3rd Place Match Carsten McNeil (Redfield Area) 35-6, Sr. over JD Carter (Stanley County) 41-16, Sr. (MD 9-1) 5th Place Match Seth Peterson (Canton) 43-15, So. over McCoy Peterson (Philip Area) 26-4, Fr. (For.) 7th Place Match Brennan Hanes (Custer/Edgemont) 20-13, Jr. over Braimen Steen (Sisseton) 35-7, Sr. (Dec 2-1)

B-145 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Caden Lamer of Tri-Valley

2nd Place – Jackson Eklund of Burke/Gregory

3rd Place – Jaden Dominisse of Canton

4th Place – Mason Fey of Redfield Area

5th Place – Hunter Peterson of Philip Area

6th Place – Kody Hagen of Hot Springs

7th Place – Irail Griffin of Custer/Edgemont

8th Place – Brody Weavill of Elk Point-Jefferson 1st Place Match Caden Lamer (Tri-Valley) 39-1, Sr. over Jackson Eklund (Burke/Gregory) 21-1, Jr. (MD 15-2) 3rd Place Match Jaden Dominisse (Canton) 45-10, So. over Mason Fey (Redfield Area) 38-6, Fr. (Dec 8-1) 5th Place Match Hunter Peterson (Philip Area) 26-2, Sr. over Kody Hagen (Hot Springs) 44-11, Sr. (Dec 5-2) 7th Place Match Irail Griffin (Custer/Edgemont) 36-18, Jr. over Brody Weavill (Elk Point-Jefferson) 39-14, Jr. (Dec 6-3)

B-152 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Trevor Peters of Winner Area

2nd Place – Alex Aesoph of Faulkton Area

3rd Place – Chance Grill of Custer/Edgemont

4th Place – Ty Namanny of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes

5th Place – Frank Even of Burke/Gregory

6th Place – Gage Burke of Clark/Willow Lake

7th Place – Daniel Cremer of Marion/Freeman

8th Place – Jacobi Krouse of McCook Central/Montrose 1st Place Match Trevor Peters (Winner Area) 44-5, Jr. over Alex Aesoph (Faulkton Area) 44-3, Sr. (Dec 6-1) 3rd Place Match Chance Grill (Custer/Edgemont) 49-3, Sr. over Ty Namanny (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 33-10, Sr. (Dec 5-2) 5th Place Match Frank Even (Burke/Gregory) 37-7, Jr. over Gage Burke (Clark/Willow Lake) 37-9, Fr. (Dec 10-5) 7th Place Match Daniel Cremer (Marion/Freeman) 45-18, Jr. over Jacobi Krouse (McCook Central/Montrose) 40-16, So. (Dec 5-2)

B-160 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Sam Kruger of Winner Area

2nd Place – Lucas Bietz of Parkston

3rd Place – Levi Mines of Custer/Edgemont

4th Place – Blake Gessner of McCook Central/Montrose

5th Place – Tucson Freeman of Mobridge-Pollock

6th Place – Weston Ireland of Bennett County

7th Place – Kaden Laubach of Canton

8th Place – Chayce Rausch of Potter County 1st Place Match Sam Kruger (Winner Area) 42-3, So. over Lucas Bietz (Parkston) 38-3, Sr. (SV-1 3-1) 3rd Place Match Levi Mines (Custer/Edgemont) 38-4, Sr. over Blake Gessner (McCook Central/Montrose) 50-6, Jr. (Inj. 4:30) 5th Place Match Tucson Freeman (Mobridge-Pollock) 35-20, Sr. over Weston Ireland (Bennett County) 41-12, Jr. (Fall 4:41) 7th Place Match Kaden Laubach (Canton) 25-6, So. over Chayce Rausch (Potter County) 23-14, Sr. (Dec 1-0)

B-170 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Josh Crownover of Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon

2nd Place – Shaeden Scheidt of Canton

3rd Place – Tanner Even of Parker

4th Place – Landon Werdel of Clark/Willow Lake

5th Place – Joey Wheeler of Potter County

6th Place – Jake Cheeseman of McCook Central/Montrose

7th Place – Gage Carter of Faulkton Area

8th Place – Micaiah Grace of Custer/Edgemont 1st Place Match Josh Crownover (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 41-5, Jr. over Shaeden Scheidt (Canton) 52-1, Jr. (Dec 6-5) 3rd Place Match Tanner Even (Parker) 44-9, Jr. over Landon Werdel (Clark/Willow Lake) 34-7, Sr. (Dec 3-2) 5th Place Match Joey Wheeler (Potter County) 22-6, Jr. over Jake Cheeseman (McCook Central/Montrose) 43-13, Jr. (SV-1 8-6) 7th Place Match Gage Carter (Faulkton Area) 32-7, Jr. over Micaiah Grace (Custer/Edgemont) 45-10, Jr. (Dec 4-1)

B-182 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Caleb Orris of Clark/Willow Lake

2nd Place – Scott Peterson of Canton

3rd Place – Jeremiah Beck of Burke/Gregory

4th Place – Thomas Baker of Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney

5th Place – Cody Donnelly of Philip Area

6th Place – Isaac Feldhaus of Howard

7th Place – Jordan Gall of Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon

8th Place – Cade Entwisle of McCook Central/Montrose 1st Place Match Caleb Orris (Clark/Willow Lake) 47-0, Sr. over Scott Peterson (Canton) 49-2, Sr. (Dec 7-3) 3rd Place Match Jeremiah Beck (Burke/Gregory) 34-3, Sr. over Thomas Baker (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 37-13, Jr. (Dec 7-4) 5th Place Match Cody Donnelly (Philip Area) 34-6, So. over Isaac Feldhaus (Howard) 41-16, Jr. (Dec 7-0) 7th Place Match Jordan Gall (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 32-19, So. over Cade Entwisle (McCook Central/Montrose) 29-20, Jr. (Dec 3-1)

B-195 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Barrett Wren of Redfield Area

2nd Place – EJ Leetch of Howard

3rd Place – Garrett Heil of Hot Springs

4th Place – Cullen Rutten of Canton

5th Place – Slayton Neugebauer of Parkston

6th Place – Regan Bollweg of Miller/Highmore-Harrold

7th Place – Tanner Peterson of McCook Central/Montrose

8th Place – Carter Heinz of Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle 1st Place Match Barrett Wren (Redfield Area) 34-3, Sr. over EJ Leetch (Howard) 42-6, Sr. (TB-1 2-1) 3rd Place Match Garrett Heil (Hot Springs) 45-5, Sr. over Cullen Rutten (Canton) 48-7, Jr. (Dec 9-6) 5th Place Match Slayton Neugebauer (Parkston) 35-13, Sr. over Regan Bollweg (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 39-13, So. (MD 12-3) 7th Place Match Tanner Peterson (McCook Central/Montrose) 35-20, Sr. over Carter Heinz (Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle) 22-14, Jr. (Dec 5-2)

B-220 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – KJ St. Pierre of Wagner

2nd Place – Jesse Hastings of Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney

3rd Place – Tyler Resick of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes

4th Place – Tee Allen of Bennett County

5th Place – Marshall Baldwin of Canton

6th Place – Elijah Blare of Winner Area

7th Place – Preston Worth of Potter County

8th Place – Tristen Bent of Webster Area 1st Place Match KJ St. Pierre (Wagner) 35-5, Jr. over Jesse Hastings (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 32-3, Jr. (Dec 6-1) 3rd Place Match Tyler Resick (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 39-6, Sr. over Tee Allen (Bennett County) 38-9, Sr. (Dec 8-3) 5th Place Match Marshall Baldwin (Canton) 46-6, Fr. over Elijah Blare (Winner Area) 36-18, Sr. (Dec 2-1) 7th Place Match Preston Worth (Potter County) 34-12, Sr. over Tristen Bent (Webster Area) 27-15, Sr. (Fall 2:15)

B-285 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Chase Sigdestad of Webster Area

2nd Place – Dawson Lensing of Wagner

3rd Place – Wyatt Locke of Groton Area

4th Place – Achilles Willuweit of Winner Area

5th Place – Rob Lester of Lead-Deadwood

6th Place – Drake Peed of Elk Point-Jefferson

7th Place – Micah Deboer of Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon

8th Place – Zach Richardson of Canton 1st Place Match Chase Sigdestad (Webster Area) 38-5, Sr. over Dawson Lensing (Wagner) 36-9, Sr. (Dec 3-2) 3rd Place Match Wyatt Locke (Groton Area) 32-5, Sr. over Achilles Willuweit (Winner Area) 38-10, Fr. (Fall 3:29) 5th Place Match Rob Lester (Lead-Deadwood) 39-4, Jr. over Drake Peed (Elk Point-Jefferson) 42-7, So. (Fall 1:43) 7th Place Match Micah Deboer (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 29-14, Jr. over Zach Richardson (Canton) 31-15, So. (Fall 4:27)

A-106 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Brenden Salfrank of Aberdeen Central

2nd Place – Quincy Hulverson of Tea Area

3rd Place – Kaden Olson of Sturgis Brown

4th Place – Jack Schoenhard of RC Stevens

5th Place – Brock Sparks of Mitchell

6th Place – Logan O`Connor of Harrisburg

7th Place – Tucker Bahm of Yankton

8th Place – Andrew Weiland of Dell Rapids 1st Place Match Brenden Salfrank (Aberdeen Central) 42-0, Jr. over Quincy Hulverson (Tea Area) 40-2, Fr. (Dec 6-1) 3rd Place Match Kaden Olson (Sturgis Brown) 39-7, Fr. over Jack Schoenhard (RC Stevens) 41-17, Fr. (Dec 6-0) 5th Place Match Brock Sparks (Mitchell) 26-23, Fr. over Logan O`Connor (Harrisburg) 31-24, 7th. (Dec 7-2) 7th Place Match Tucker Bahm (Yankton) 30-7, So. over Andrew Weiland (Dell Rapids) 33-11, So. (MD 13-2)

A-113 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Landen Fischer of RC Stevens

2nd Place – Cael Larson of RC Central

3rd Place – Max Donovan of Chamberlain

4th Place – Jacob Vogel of Dell Rapids

5th Place – Alex Mentzer of SF Lincoln

6th Place – Connor Eimers of Tea Area

7th Place – Truman Stoller of Madison

8th Place – Clayton Donovan of Spearfish 1st Place Match Landen Fischer (RC Stevens) 36-10, Sr. over Cael Larson (RC Central) 52-2, So. (Dec 5-2) 3rd Place Match Max Donovan (Chamberlain) 34-4, Sr. over Jacob Vogel (Dell Rapids) 40-7, So. (Dec 5-4) 5th Place Match Alex Mentzer (SF Lincoln) 48-11, 8th. over Connor Eimers (Tea Area) 33-12, Fr. (Dec 9-2) 7th Place Match Truman Stoller (Madison) 32-13, So. over Clayton Donovan (Spearfish) 40-18, Fr. (For.)

A-120 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Riley Hollingshead of SF Roosevelt

2nd Place – Ty Althoff of Watertown

3rd Place – Jacob Wood of Sturgis Brown

4th Place – Logen Fischer of RC Stevens

5th Place – Sam Olson of Madison

6th Place – Eli Fischer of Milbank

7th Place – Hayden Shaffer of Pierre T.F. Riggs

8th Place – William George of Douglas/RC Christian 1st Place Match Riley Hollingshead (SF Roosevelt) 22-2, So. over Ty Althoff (Watertown) 39-5, Jr. (Dec 8-4) 3rd Place Match Jacob Wood (Sturgis Brown) 40-4, Sr. over Logen Fischer (RC Stevens) 44-17, Sr. (Dec 6-1) 5th Place Match Sam Olson (Madison) 36-9, So. over Eli Fischer (Milbank) 10-4, Jr. (Dec 3-2) 7th Place Match Hayden Shaffer (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 24-17, Fr. over William George (Douglas/RC Christian) 38-13, Sr. (Fall 2:58)

A-126 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Jacob Moore of Aberdeen Central

2nd Place – Collin Powell of Chamberlain

3rd Place – Riley Williams of Lennox

4th Place – Jace Bench-Bresher of Pierre T.F. Riggs

5th Place – Cody Stockman of RC Stevens

6th Place – Nolan Archer of Brookings

7th Place – Beau Beavers of SF O`Gorman

8th Place – Logan Desersa of Sturgis Brown 1st Place Match Jacob Moore (Aberdeen Central) 24-5, Sr. over Collin Powell (Chamberlain) 32-6, Sr. (Fall 0:48) 3rd Place Match Riley Williams (Lennox) 44-6, Jr. over Jace Bench-Bresher (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 27-14, Jr. (Dec 7-3) 5th Place Match Cody Stockman (RC Stevens) 36-12, Sr. over Nolan Archer (Brookings) 33-11, So. (Dec 4-1) 7th Place Match Beau Beavers (SF O`Gorman) 37-11, So. over Logan Desersa (Sturgis Brown) 23-20, So. (MD 12-1)

A-132 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Max Sailor of Spearfish

2nd Place – Logan Serck of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson

3rd Place – Declan Malone of RC Stevens

4th Place – Jaxson Waugh of Watertown

5th Place – Gabe Skustad of Chamberlain

6th Place – Tyson Johnson of Pierre T.F. Riggs

7th Place – Ethan Thibeault of RC Central

8th Place – Aaron Ideker of SF O`Gorman 1st Place Match Max Sailor (Spearfish) 40-10, So. over Logan Serck (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 40-9, So. (Fall 3:11) 3rd Place Match Declan Malone (RC Stevens) 40-16, Jr. over Jaxson Waugh (Watertown) 31-16, Jr. (Dec 7-2) 5th Place Match Gabe Skustad (Chamberlain) 31-9, So. over Tyson Johnson (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 31-14, So. (Dec 3-2) 7th Place Match Ethan Thibeault (RC Central) 30-16, So. over Aaron Ideker (SF O`Gorman) 38-15, Jr. (Dec 5-0)

A-138 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Lucus Anglin of Vermillion

2nd Place – Isaac Klinkhammer of Brandon Valley

3rd Place – Kadyn Kraye of RC Central

4th Place – Chipper Shillingstad of Huron

5th Place – Jack Van Camp of Pierre T.F. Riggs

6th Place – Landry Knight of West Central

7th Place – Peyton Johnston of Watertown

8th Place – Darien Malone of RC Stevens 1st Place Match Lucus Anglin (Vermillion) 42-3, Jr. over Isaac Klinkhammer (Brandon Valley) 32-3, So. (SV-1 4-2) 3rd Place Match Kadyn Kraye (RC Central) 44-12, Jr. over Chipper Shillingstad (Huron) 33-9, Sr. (Dec 5-2) 5th Place Match Jack Van Camp (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 33-10, Jr. over Landry Knight (West Central) 31-15, Jr. (TF-1.5 4:55 (22-7)) 7th Place Match Peyton Johnston (Watertown) 21-13, Jr. over Darien Malone (RC Stevens) 32-18, Jr. (Dec 3-1)

A-145 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Eli Kadoun of SF Roosevelt

2nd Place – Colby Mennis of Madison

3rd Place – Cade Hinkle of Pierre T.F. Riggs

4th Place – Tyson Stoebner of Lennox

5th Place – TJ Morrison of RC Central

6th Place – Dylan Hage of Harrisburg

7th Place – Reese Jacobs of Sturgis Brown

8th Place – Grant Wirkus of Watertown 1st Place Match Eli Kadoun (SF Roosevelt) 41-5, Jr. over Colby Mennis (Madison) 29-3, Jr. (SV-1 6-4) 3rd Place Match Cade Hinkle (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 34-11, Jr. over Tyson Stoebner (Lennox) 38-13, Sr. (Dec 3-2) 5th Place Match TJ Morrison (RC Central) 45-13, So. over Dylan Hage (Harrisburg) 30-22, Jr. (TF-1.5 3:18 (20-5)) 7th Place Match Reese Jacobs (Sturgis Brown) 34-15, 8th. over Grant Wirkus (Watertown) 20-17, Sr. (Fall 2:33)

A-152 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Cooper Voorhees of RC Stevens

2nd Place – Nolan Johnson of Madison

3rd Place – Colton Jackson of Douglas/RC Christian

4th Place – Jack Smith of Brandon Valley

5th Place – Tyson Lien of Huron

6th Place – Tanner Swab of SF Roosevelt

7th Place – Caden Ideker of West Central

8th Place – Lee Snyder of Pierre T.F. Riggs 1st Place Match Cooper Voorhees (RC Stevens) 48-2, Jr. over Nolan Johnson (Madison) 35-6, Sr. (MD 10-2) 3rd Place Match Colton Jackson (Douglas/RC Christian) 40-10, Sr. over Jack Smith (Brandon Valley) 34-13, Jr. (Dec 6-1) 5th Place Match Tyson Lien (Huron) 25-12, So. over Tanner Swab (SF Roosevelt) 31-23, Sr. (Dec 5-0) 7th Place Match Caden Ideker (West Central) 35-11, Sr. over Lee Snyder (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 26-21, Sr. (Fall 4:08)

A-160 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Damion Schunke of Brandon Valley

2nd Place – Will Jarrott of Aberdeen Central

3rd Place – TahJae Jenkins Harris of Huron

4th Place – Logan Bowes of Brookings

5th Place – Nate Allen of RC Stevens

6th Place – Wren Jacobs of Sturgis Brown

7th Place – Alec Bien of Milbank

8th Place – Mason Schoenhard of Harrisburg 1st Place Match Damion Schunke (Brandon Valley) 43-2, Fr. over Will Jarrott (Aberdeen Central) 37-8, Sr. (Dec 5-1) 3rd Place Match TahJae Jenkins Harris (Huron) 19-5, Jr. over Logan Bowes (Brookings) 38-8, Sr. (Dec 5-0) 5th Place Match Nate Allen (RC Stevens) 35-15, Sr. over Wren Jacobs (Sturgis Brown) 21-8, So. (Dec 4-1) 7th Place Match Alec Bien (Milbank) 17-12, Sr. over Mason Schoenhard (Harrisburg) 29-20, Sr. (Dec 1-0)

A-170 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Wyatt Jungclaus of RC Central

2nd Place – Ryan Meyer of Harrisburg

3rd Place – Collin Becker of Dakota Valley

4th Place – Maguire Raske of Pierre T.F. Riggs

5th Place – Caleb Brink of RC Stevens

6th Place – Sam Stroup of Watertown

7th Place – Luke Rasmussen of Brookings

8th Place – Dillon Stoebner of Aberdeen Central 1st Place Match Wyatt Jungclaus (RC Central) 48-7, Jr. over Ryan Meyer (Harrisburg) 37-6, Sr. (Dec 5-4) 3rd Place Match Collin Becker (Dakota Valley) 27-8, Jr. over Maguire Raske (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 34-11, So. (Dec 5-1) 5th Place Match Caleb Brink (RC Stevens) 37-17, Jr. over Sam Stroup (Watertown) 36-15, Jr. (TB-1 2-1) 7th Place Match Luke Rasmussen (Brookings) 21-11, Fr. over Dillon Stoebner (Aberdeen Central) 9-13, Jr. (Dec 6-3)

A-182 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Jacob Schoon of Brookings

2nd Place – Jayden Hartford of Watertown

3rd Place – Brock Baker of Aberdeen Central

4th Place – Garrett Leesman of Pierre T.F. Riggs

5th Place – Gabriel Rieger of Huron

6th Place – Anthony Knodell of RC Central

7th Place – PJ Parmelee of Tea Area

8th Place – Max Schoenfelder of Mitchell 1st Place Match Jacob Schoon (Brookings) 41-0, Sr. over Jayden Hartford (Watertown) 37-8, Jr. (Fall 1:22) 3rd Place Match Brock Baker (Aberdeen Central) 29-11, Sr. over Garrett Leesman (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 25-13, Sr. (Fall 4:51) 5th Place Match Gabriel Rieger (Huron) 29-15, Sr. over Anthony Knodell (RC Central) 28-15, Sr. (Fall 0:53) 7th Place Match PJ Parmelee (Tea Area) 29-14, Jr. over Max Schoenfelder (Mitchell) 23-22, Sr. (Dec 5-3)

A-195 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Owen Warren of Yankton

2nd Place – Joey Otta of SF Roosevelt

3rd Place – Gage Gehring of Pierre T.F. Riggs

4th Place – Gavin Gulbranson of Harrisburg

5th Place – JT Panning of Tea Area

6th Place – Keenan McKnight of RC Central

7th Place – Ben Sobczak of RC Stevens

8th Place – Brodie Holtquist of Milbank 1st Place Match Owen Warren (Yankton) 37-4, Fr. over Joey Otta (SF Roosevelt) 37-2, Sr. (Dec 3-2) 3rd Place Match Gage Gehring (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 34-11, Sr. over Gavin Gulbranson (Harrisburg) 38-8, So. (Fall 3:50) 5th Place Match JT Panning (Tea Area) 28-22, Jr. over Keenan McKnight (RC Central) 37-18, Sr. (Fall 3:38) 7th Place Match Ben Sobczak (RC Stevens) 23-25, Sr. over Brodie Holtquist (Milbank) 13-15, Jr. (Fall 4:44)

A-220 Guaranteed Places 1st Place – Gus Miller of Brookings

2nd Place – Carter Max of Mitchell

3rd Place – Nolan Smith of RC Central

4th Place – Evan Hehr of Spearfish

5th Place – Hunter McMath of RC Stevens

6th Place – James Lees of Pierre T.F. Riggs

7th Place – William Marshall of Todd County

8th Place – Clayton Smith of Sturgis Brown 1st Place Match Gus Miller (Brookings) 43-3, Jr. over Carter Max (Mitchell) 39-4, Sr. (SV-1 3-1) 3rd Place Match Nolan Smith (RC Central) 40-8, Sr. over Evan Hehr (Spearfish) 36-11, Jr. (Dec 5-1) 5th Place Match Hunter McMath (RC Stevens) 35-16, Sr. over James Lees (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 29-17, Sr. (Dec 4-2) 7th Place Match William Marshall (Todd County) 32-13, Sr. over Clayton Smith (Sturgis Brown) 25-23, Jr. (Dec 8-4)