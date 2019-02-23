UPDATE: Driver Killed Attempting To Pass Cars

A driver was killed attempting to pass two cars and a snowplow Friday.

According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, the 45-year-old man was northbound driving the third car behind a South Dakota Department of Transportation snowplow on Highway 19 near Colton just before 3 p.m. He drove into the southbound lane to try to pass the two cars and the plow and collided with a southbound pickup truck. He died at the scene and was wearing a seat belt. The pickup driver was airlifted to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. That driver was not wearing a seat belt.

The names of the two drivers aren’t being released until family is notified. The crash is still under investigation.

Earlier we reported…

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal car crash near Colton.

First responders were called to Highway 19 near 251st Street around three Friday afternoon.

Details are limited at this time.

According to the Highway Patrol, two vehicles collided head-on, killing one person and injuring another. The injured person has serious but non-life threatening injuries. Highway Patrol is at the scene investigating and will be there for a while.