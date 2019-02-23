Great Bear Closing Due To Weather

SIOUX FALLS, SD- Due to predicted high winds and blizzard warnings across the Sioux Empire, Great Bear Recreation Park will close early today, Saturday, February 23, at 6 p.m. The park will be closed for skiing and tubing Sunday, February 24.

The park will resume regular operating hours on Monday, February 25, opening at 3 pm with half price ski lift tickets and equipment rentals for “Monday Madness.”

Lazer Tubing for Saturday evening has been canceled. The last session of Lazer Tubing will be held Saturday, March 2.