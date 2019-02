Lincoln Boys Rebound against Harrisburg

Lincoln Boys Rebound against Harrisburg

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The top-ranked Lincoln boys bounced back from Tuesday nig loss at O’Gorman on Friday night against Harrisburg. Nate Brecht had 20 points and Jared Jaros 19 in the 61-43 win over the Tigers. The patriots are now 16-2 on the season.