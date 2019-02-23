Mike Daum’s 3,000th Career Point Lifts SDSU Over USD

Jackrabbits Rally From 16 Down To Defeat Coyotes 94-89

BROOKINGS, S.D. — A season-high crowd of 4,614 fans were treated to a historic performance Saturday afternoon at Frost Arena, as Mike Daum surpassed 3,000 career points and the South Dakota State men’s basketball team stormed back from a double-digit halftime deficit to knock off in-state rival South Dakota, 94-89.

Needing just 19 points to join the illustrious club, Daum reached the 3,000 mark with a bucket late in the second half, completing a Jackrabbit comeback that was sparked by gutsy performances from fellow seniors Tevin King and Skyler Flatten.

King tallied a career-best 22 points, hitting 10-of-15 from the field with four assists and four steals. Flatten buried four 3-pointers and scored 18 points, and Daum finished with 25 points for the Jackrabbits. He was 9-of-10 at the charity stripe and added seven rebounds.

David Jenkins was 7-of-9 at the free throw line and had 11 points.

South Dakota’s Cody Kelley scored 21 points as the Coyotes had five in double figures.

SDSU, now 23-7 overall with a 13-2 mark in Summit League action, shot 56.1 percent on the day with a 23-of-27 effort at the free throw line.

The Jackrabbits saw USD shoot a red-hot 64.5 percent in the opening period, but limited the Coyotes to a 3-of-13 performance from beyond the arc in the second half to fuel the comeback.

“That was a tremendous college basketball game,” head coach T.J. Otzelberger said. “We’re thankful and grateful for our fans for the awesome environment and atmosphere. I’m proud of our guys for their resiliency. They’ve been in spots like that before, and they’re winners and competitors. We were fortunate to come out with a win today.”

Back-and-forth early, the game saw 10 lead changes in the opening 10 minutes and sat even at 26 after a Tevin King dunk forced a USD timeout at 9:57. The Coyotes built a double-digit lead (41-28) over the next four minutes, though, as the Jackrabbits worked through a shooting slump.

USD pushed its lead to as high as 16 in the before half, but a quick 7-2 rally for the Jacks to end the opening frame sent the Jacks to the locker room down 11 (55-44) after a buzzer-beating 3 from Flatten.

The Jackrabbits carried the momentum from Flatten’s trey into the second period and stormed out of the break, drawing even with the Coyotes (63-63) with 13:37 to play behind a 12-2 rally. King scored 10 points during the stretch.

South Dakota answered with a brief 7-0 run of its own, but the Jackrabbit attack preserved and soon had it tied once more at 72.

The teams returned to trading buckets the rest of the way, with Daum’s historic bucket putting State in front for good, 86-85, with 1:02 to play. The Jackrabbits held off the Coyotes with a clinical effort from the charity stripe inside the final minute, sinking all 10 free throw attempts to seal the victory.

Game Notes

South Dakota State is 130-94-1 all-time against South Dakota and has won four straight in the series.

Mike Daum became the 10th player in NCAA Division I history to reach 3,000 points. He is 10th on the all-time scoring list with 3,006, just behind Hersey Hawkins (Bradley; 3,008).

David Jenkins rose to 28th on SDSU’s all-time scoring list with 1,134 career points, passing Brayden Carlson (2010-14; 1,132).

Tevin King passed the 20-point mark for the first time as a Jackrabbit. As well, he is ninth on SDSU’s career assists list with 319.

Skyler Flatten is now 64 points away from 1,000 for his career.

SDSU earned a point in the Showdown Series, presented by South Dakota Corn. The Jackrabbits are now tied in the year-long competition with seven points apiece after a weekend of action included swim and dive (men’s and women’s) and indoor track and field matchups.

Up Next

South Dakota State wraps up the regular season next Saturday, March 2 against Western Illinois. Tipoff is set for 4:15 p.m. as part of a doubleheader with the Jackrabbit women.

-Recap Courtesy SDSU Athletics