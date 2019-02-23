Mini-Critters Pet Store’s First Public Fundraiser Is A Success

SIOUX FALLS, SD- No parent wants to see their child suffer, especially from cancer. When children are battling the disease, the “Pinky Swear Foundation” tries to help their families by taking some of the financial stress away.

Mini-Critters Pet Store in Sioux Falls partnered with Nutrisource to raise money for the foundation. If you purchased Nutrisource or Purevita pet food between December 15th and January 15th, Mini-Critters and Nutrisource donated $4. In just a month’s time, the pet store raised 12-hundred dollars.

On Saturday, Mini-Critters presented the check to a representative from Pinky Swear. The organization is blown away by the community response.

“He saw a numerous amount of people coming in just to buy food to help support kids with cancer in the community. That really says a lot about the Sioux Falls area and what they do to support the people around them,” says Pinky Swear Development Manager Tim Hyde.

This money will be distributed to families of kids with cancer to pay for things like housing, groceries and bills.