SDSU’s Mitch Raihle Wins 3M Summit League Diving Championship

Denver Takes Team Titles

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – For the sixth consecutive year it’s the University of Denver that stands atop the podium of the Summit League Swimming and Diving Championships presented by U.S. Air Force Special Operations. The Pioneer men won their title with a team score of 1,074.5 while the women won with a Summit League record team score of 1,183.

South Dakota State junior Mitch Raihle earned his first career Summit League diving title on Saturday. In his six, 3-meter dives Raihle earned a combined score of 328.6. Rounding out the top three were South Dakota’s Hudson Wilkerson (323.80) and Isaac Morris (314.80).

In the 100-yard IM Denver picked up a pair of titles. On the women’s side junior Kylie Cronin won the event for the second-straight year with a time of 57.06. She was joined on the podium by South Dakota State’s Ashley Theobald and Western Illinois’ Erica Hagen. On the Men’s side it was sophomore Cy Jager who also won his title for the second consecutive year with a time of 49.94. He was joined on the podium by USD’s Jacob Leichner and Western Illinois’ Chance McQuigg.

In the championships longest race, the 1,650-yard freestyle, Denver junior Andi Johnston took the women’s event with the fastest time of 16:52.31. On the men’s side it was junior Colin Gilbert who won the event for the second-straight year with the fastest time of 15:15.48.

Denver took home both titles in the 200-yard backstroke on Saturday. On the women’s side it was Heidi Bradley who swam the event in a time of 1:58.87 to win the event. She was joined on the podium by USD’s Sabrina Sabadeanu and Denver’s Olivia Schmid. On the men’s side Neil Wachtler won the event with his time of 1:46.03. He was joined on the podium by teammate Finn Kennard-Campbell and Western Illinois’ Brennan Bladel.

In the women’s 100-yard freestyle, Denver earned a clean sweep of the podium. Aysia Leckie took home the crown with a time 50.07 and was joined on the podium by Sarah Lingen and Lauren Moden. On the men’s side Denver’s Cameron Auchinachie set a new Summut League meet record with a time of 42.65. He was joined on the podium by teammates Hugo Sykes and Robin Kuebler.

In the women’s 200-yard breaststroke it was Denver that once again swept the podium. Sophomore Charlotte Simon took home the title with a time of 2:13.84. She was joined on the podium by Ally Yancy and Brandi Vu. In the men’s event it was Adriel Sanes who walked away from the Summit League title after posting a time of 1:58.34. He was joined on the podium by South Dakota State’s Wyatt Rumrill and South Dakota’s James Ryan.

In the women’s 200-yard butterfly Denver took all three podium spots. Josiane Valette won the event with a time of 1:58.21. She was joined on the podium by teammates Kylie Cronin and McKayla Sanchez. On the men’s side Kyle Ewoldt won the 200 fly for the second time in his career with a time of 1:47.72. He was joined on the podium by teammates Graham Walker and Trent Panzera.

In the 400-yard freestyle relay Denver took the top spot in both the women’s and men’s events. On the women’s side the Pioneers took the top spot with a time of 3:21.51. Their winning team consisted of Aysia Leckie, Sarah Lingen, Lauren Moden and Josiane Valette. The men’s team won with a time of 2:56.78 and their winning team consisted of Neil Wachtler, Colin Gilbert, Robin Kuebler and Hugo Sykes.

Championship Records and NCAA Qualifying Marks

SDSU’s Mitch Raihle and USD’s Isaac Morris both earned NCAA Zone Diving qualifying marks in the 3-meter dive

Denver’s Cameron Auchinachie set a new Summit League meet record in the men’s 100-yard freestyle with a time of 42.65. He broke the record of 42.78 which was set in 2018 by teammate Sid Farber

Denver women B cut times: Simon 200 back,

Denver men B cut times: Gilbert 1,650 free, Auchinachie 100 Free, Sanes 200 breaststroke

The University of Denver women broke a Summit League record of highest team point total with 1,183 points. The previous high was Oakland in 2001 who scored 1,093 points as part of the Mid-Continent Conference

Final Team Standings

Men

1. Denver – 1,074.5

South Dakota – 686.5 South Dakota State – 513.5 Western Illinois – 415.5 Eastern Illinois – 360 Valparaiso – 213

Women

1. Denver – 1,183 *

South Dakota – 676 Omaha – 615 South Dakota State – 451.5 Western Illinois – 274.5 Eastern Illinois – 198

Champions

Swimming

Women’s 100 Yard IM – Kylie Cronin, Denver (57.06)

Men’s 100 Yard IM – Cy Jager, Denver (49.94)

Women’s 1,650 Yard Freestyle – Andi Johnston, Denver (16:52.31)

Men’s 1,650 Yard Freestyle – Colin Gilbert, Denver (15:15.48)

Women’s 200 Yard Backstroke – Heidi Bradley, Denver (1:58.87)

Men’s 200 Yard Backstroke – Neil Wachtler, Denver (1:46.03)

Women’s 100 Yard Freestyle – Aysia Leckie, Denver (50.07)

Men’s 100 Yard Freestyle – Cameron Auchinachie, Denver (42.65) *

Women’s 200 Yard Breaststroke – Charlotte Simon, Denver (2:13.84)

Men’s 200 Yard Breaststroke – Adriel Sanes, Denver (1:58.34)

Women’s 200 Yard Butterfly – Josiane Valette, Denver (1:58.21)

Men’s 200 Yard Butterfly – Kyle Ewoldt, Denver (1:47.72)

Relays

Women’s 400 Yard Freestyle Relay – Denver (3:21.51)

Men’s 400 Yard Freestyle Relay – Denver (2:56.78)

Diving

Men’s 3-meter – Mitch Raihle, South Dakota State

*Summit League Championship meet record

Awards

Men

Championship Swimming MVP – Colin Gilbert, Denver

Championship Diving MVP – Isaac Morris, South Dakota

Newcomer of the Championship – David Mihalic, Denver

Diving Coach of the Year – Elyse Brouillette, South Dakota State

Swimming Coach of the Year – Greg Naumann, Western Illinois

Women

Championship Swimming MVP – Charlotte Simon, Denver

Championship Diving MVP – Sarah Schank, South Dakota

Newcomer of the Championship – McKayla Sanchez, Denver

Diving Coach of the Year – Kris Jorgensen, South Dakota

Swimming Coach of the Year – Todd Samland, Omaha

Up Next

Qualifying divers will travel to the NCAA Zone Diving Championships which will take place March 11-13 at the U.S. Naval Academy (Zone A), Auburn University (Zone B), the University of Texas at Austin (Zone D), Northern Arizona University (Zone E) and March 14-16 at Purdue University (Zone C).

Swimmers await NCAA selections to the 2019 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Swimming Championships. The Championships will be held in Austin, Texas at the University of Texas. The women’s championship will be March 20-23 with the men’s championship on March 27-30.

