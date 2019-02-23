The First Learning Steps Of Hockey

SIOUX FALLS, SD- Kids are always on the move and they like to try new things more and more.. that jncludes hockey in Sioux Falls.

“We open up to kids of all ages. we’ve had kids as young as 2 out here on the ice and as old as 15,”says Adam Gorra of the Sioux Falls Youth Hockey Association.

“Let’s Try Hockey” is a free event that is sponsored by USA Hockey during National Hockey Week. This targets kids 4 through 9-years old who often are still trying out different sports. They learn how to play the game and all that goes into the sport. This includes equipment and safety lessons to help ease parents worries about some hazards. But more importantly to avoid a lot of accidents, the event helps kids get comfortable on the ice

Gorra explains, “If they’ve never had the gear on before, they’re getting used to what it’s like and they move around a bit with the gear. We have coaches and volunteer kids who are going to be out there helping (sort of) to show just some basic fundamentals.”

Sam Bratkiewicz started playing hockey 2 years ago after this same camp. He says the biggest thing that he learned that day was having control and keeping your balance on the ice.

“I was afraid of falling and getting hurt. now i’m not afraid of it anymore,” says Hockey Player Sam Bratkiewicz.

Aside from conquering his fear, what got Sam hooked on hockey was the feeling of scoring a goal.

Bratkiewicz says, “That’s like (probably) really one of the biggest parts in hockey. For me, I just really enjoy scoring goals a lot.”

The “Let’s Try Hockey” event started 10 years ago. Specifically over the last 5 years, organizers say they’ve really seen youth hockey grow in popularity in Sioux Falls.