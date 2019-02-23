USD’s Anderson Sets High Jump Record & SDSU Men Take Summit Indoor Track Title

Jacks Win First Indoor Championship

BROOKINGS, S.D. –For the 12th-straight indoor track and field season, the North Dakota State women took home the Summit League Indoor Championship title, while the South Dakota State men captured their first-ever Summit League crown inside of the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex.

Final Standings

The Bison women earned their 12th indoor crown with 214.5 total points with South Dakota runner-up with 146.5 points. Oral Roberts took the third-place spot with 79 points followed by South Dakota State (76), North Dakota (75), Western Illinois (28), Purdue Fort Wayne (23) and Omaha (20).

On the men’s side, the Jackrabbits were able to hold off the Bison to claim their first league title with a total of 220 points. The Bison ended with 207 points to take runner-up followed by South Dakota (112), Oral Roberts (78), North Dakota (24) and Western Illinois (15).

Top Performers

South Dakota State’s Kyle Burdick earned the most valuable track athlete totaling 30 points throughout the championships. Today he defended his men’s mile title and claimed the 5,000-meter title. Burdick clocked a time of 4:06.06 in the mile, which broke the meet record set back in 1987 and logged another record-breaking time of 14:21.45 in the 5,000-meter. Burdick’s teammate Sam Zenner tallied 20 points and took home the meet’s most outstanding performer of the championship after winning the 60-meter (6.80) and the 200-meter with a meet record time of 21.07.

North Dakota State’s Payton Otterdahl earned the title of the league’s most valuable field athlete on the men’s side after taking both throwing events and earning 20 total points. In today’s competition, he broke the meet record in the men’s shot put in his first throw of the prelims. He extended his record to a final mark of 71-06.75 (21.81m) to win him the event. With his mark today, he claimed the NCAA indoor shot put record as well.

North Dakota State also secured two individual honors on the women’s side. Jodi Lipp claimed newcomer of the championship honors after she tallied up 14 total points. Lipp jumped a mark of 39-09.25 (12.12m) to take second in the triple jump and placed third in the long jump with a mark of 18-11.25 (5.77m). Teammate Kelby Anderson took home the meet’s most outstanding performer of the championship after totaling 21 points on the weekend. She won the mile (4:45.28), placed third in the 3,000-meter (9:30.16) and fourth in the 5,000-meter (17:02.91).

South Dakota’s Samara Spencer secured her third-career individual honor after she took home this season’s field most valuable athlete of the championship. She totaled 28 points over the course of the championship by winning the long jump (19-07.50) and finishing runner-up in the 60-meter (7.56), third in the triple jump (39-08.75) and fifth in the high jump (5-06.50). She won the league’s field most valuable athlete of the championships and the women’s newcomer of the championship in 2016-17.

Oral Roberts went home with two individual honors. Bradley Dormeus earned the men’s Newcomer of the Championship with a total of 18.50 points. He won his first career title in the 400-meter with a record-breaking time of 46.65 and took third in the 200-meter (21.43). Sasha Wells took home the women’s track most value athlete of the championship with 20 points after winning the 60-meter (7.54), the 60-meter hurdles (8.47) and finishing third in the 200-meter (24.54). In yesterday’s prelims of the 60-meter hurdles, she tied the school record with a time of (8.41).

Other Notable Performances

NDSU’s Bailey Retzlaff won the women’s weight throw and became the new meet record holder in the shot put with a toss of 56-02.50 (17.13m). Earlier in the day, fellow Bison Ryan Enerson claimed the third heptathlon title of his career after taking the 2019 heptathlon victory with a total of 5,269 points.

Oral Roberts’ Jaden Purnell, the 2015-16 Newcomer of the Championship, broke the meet record for the men’s triple jump in his first jump of the prelims with a mark of 52-06.75 (16.02m). His mark today not only broke the meet record, but ORU’s school record as well. Teammate Israel Nelson defended his 60-meter hurdles title after clocking an 8.06 time.

Defending high jump champion, Zack Anderson of South Dakota became the new meet record holder in his first attempt at 7-02.25 (2.19m) breaking a six-year-old league record. It was a personal-best jump for Anderson.

South Dakota State’s Rachel King earned her second-career 5,000-meter crown clocking a 16:38.48, while teammate Krista Steele defended her indoor 800-meter title with a season-best time of 2:10.06.

Omaha’s Stephanie Ahrens claimed her second-straight league victory in the high jump with a mark of 5-08.50 (1.74m).

Men’s Championships Won

Heptathlon: Ryan Enerson | NDSU | 5,269

High Jump: Zack Anderson | USD | 7-02.25

Triple Jump: Jaden Purnell | ORU | 52-06.75

Shot Put: Payton Otterdahl | NDSU | 71-06.75

Mile: Kyle Burdick | SDSU | 4:06.06

400-meter: Bradley Dormeus | ORU | 46.65

60-meter: Sam Zenner | SDSU | 6.80

60-meter hurdles: Israel Nelson | ORU | 8.06

800-meter: Wyatt Gatrost | SDSU | 1:53.64

200-meter: Sam Zenner | SDSU | 21.07

5,000-meter: Kyle Burdick | SDSU | 14:21:45

4×400 relay: Oral Roberts | 3:12.45

Women’s Championships Won

Triple jump: Bailey DeMar | NDSU | 40-03.25

Shot put: Bailey Retzlaff | NDSU | 56-02.50

Pole vault: Kyley Foster | UND | 14-02.75

High jump: Stephanie Ahrens | UNO | 5-08.50

Mile: Kelby Anderson | NDSU | 4:45.28

400-meter: Christina Ollison | ORU | 54.77

60-meter: Sasha Wells | ORU | 7.54

60-meter hurdles: Sasha Wells | ORU | 8.47

800-meter: Krista Steele | SDSU | 2:10.06

200-meter: Kayvon Stubbs | ORU | 24.03

5,000-meter: Rachel King | SDSU | 16:38.48

4×400 relay: Oral Roberts | 3:45.98

Men’s Individual Awards

Newcomer of the Championship: Bradley Dormeus, Oral Roberts

Most Outstanding Championship Performer: Sam Zenner, South Dakota State

Field Championship MVP: Payton Otterdahl, North Dakota State

Track Championship MVP: Kyle Burdick, South Dakota State

Women’s Individual Awards

Newcomer of the Championship: Jodi Lipp, North Dakota State

Most Outstanding Championship Performer: Kelby Anderson, North Dakota State

Field Championship MVP: Samara Spencer, South Dakota

Track Championship MVP: Sasha Wells, Oral Roberts

-Recap Courtesy Summit League