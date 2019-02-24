Growth For Coyote Men Despite Another Frustrating Loss To SDSU

USD Sees Two Game Win Streak Snapped

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Though the result was more of the same in a frustrating season, the South Dakota men’s basketball team still saw plenty of reasons for optimism in their 94-89 loss at SDSU on Saturday.

They’re certainly playing better with wins in two of their last three, and had one of their best offensive games yesterday by shooting 43 percent from three point range. It’s still tough for USD to swallow their 11th loss by seven points or less this year.

The Coyotes host North Dakota State on Thursday at 8 PM.