MR. 3,000! Perfect Timing For Mike Daum To Make NCAA History

3,000th Career Point Pushes SDSU Past Arch Rival USD

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Mike Daum became the tenth player in Division One college basketball to reach 3,000 career points yesterday.

And he couldn’t have picked a better time or team to do it against.

Down as many as 16 against arch rival USD, South Dakota State came from behind and went ahead for good on Daum’s historic hoop with less than a minute left. Daum’s would score six more to get 25 on the day and help the Jacks secure a 94-89 win.

When he redshirted five years ago coaches at the time wondered if he would ever be able to play at the Division One level. Now Mike is the tenth all time leading scorer with 3,006 points.

And he’s far from done.

SDSU closes the regular season next Saturday at 4:15 PM in Frost Arena against Western Illinois.