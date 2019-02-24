Rep. Johnson Talks About South Dakota Hemp

SOUTH DAKOTA-The legalization of industrial hemp in South Dakota has been a hot-button issue this legislative session. Governor Kristi Noem has expressed her opposition to the growing of hemp. She says the state “isn’t ready” for it yet. She has public safety concerns saying hemp looks like marijuana and officials don’t have a roadside test to measure THC levels. Representative Dusty Johnson says he’s a big supporter of the new farm bill, which includes the legalization of hemp. While he has a strict stance when it comes to drugs, he says he’s learned hemp and marijuana are very different and sees the potential of hemp.

“And so I understand that Hemp doesn’t provide the same kind of threat that maybe had me nervous a few years ago and I think our country is learning more about the potential, the economic development potential, the agricultural potential of this product,” said Rep. Johnson.

A house bill to legalize the growing, producing, and processing of industrial hemp in South Dakota is on its way to the state Senate.