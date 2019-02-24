Scoreboard Saturday, February 23rd
NBA
Milwaukee 140, Timberwolves 128
USHL
Stampede 5, Omaha 4 (*Final in OT)
IFL
Storm 47, Cedar Rapids 44
Men’s College Basketball
SDSU 94, USD 89
Augustana 77, SMSU 73
Northern State 80, Minot State 63
Sioux Falls 79, Wayne State 77
GPAC Tournament
Semifinals
Morningside 88, Dakota Wesleyan 81
Jamestown 89, Dordt 76
NSAA Final Four
Semifinals
Mayville State 79, Presentation 75
Women’s College Basketball
Augustana 95, SMSU 83
Sioux Falls 77, Wayne State 72
Northern State 73, Minot State 68
GPAC Tournament
Semifinals
Dakota Wesleyan 75, Northwestern 66
NSAA Final Four
Semifinals
Mayville State 71, Presentation 44
H.S. WRESTLING
STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
TEAM STANDINGS
CLASS A
1. RC Stevens (162.5)
2. Pierre (133.5)
3. RC Central (132)
4. Aberdeen (131)
5. Roosevelt (96)
CLASS B
1. Canton (200)
2. Winner (140.5)
3. Redfield (104)
4. Wagner (86)
5. Custer/Edgemont (84)
College Swimming & Diving
Summit League Championships
Men’s Team Standings
1. Denver – 1,074.5
2. South Dakota – 686.5
3. South Dakota State – 513.5
Women’s Team Standings
1. Denver – 1,183
2. South Dakota – 676
4. South Dakota State – 451.5
College Indoor Track & Field
Summit League Championships
Men’s Team Standings
1. SDSU (220)
2. NDSU (207)
3. USD (112)
Women’s Team Standings
1. NDSU (214.5)
2. USD (146.5)
4. SDSU (76)
NSIC Championships
Men – Team Rankings
1. Minnesota State (212)
2. U-Mary 1 (115)
3. Sioux Falls (109.50)
5. Augustana (58)
7. Northern State (42)
10. SMSU (9)
Women-Team Rankings
1. U-Mary (163.50)
2. Minnesota State (115.50)
3. Augustana (111)
6. Sioux Falls (43.50)
T9. Northern State (24)
14. SMSU (10)
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Brandon Valley 62, St. Thomas More 52
Britton-Hecla 59, Hamlin 44
Brookings 51, Huron 50
DeSmet 73, Deubrook 43
Edgemont 52, New Underwood 49
Edmunds Central 72, Tiospaye Topa 51
Faith 63, Philip 33
McIntosh 68, Wakpala 61
Pierre 56, Mitchell 53
Rapid City Christian 66, Gregory 52
Warner 68, Waverly-South Shore 45
Waubay/Summit 60, Webster 48
White River 79, Lyman 70
Yankton 68, Douglas 41
Worthington 54, Fairmont 44
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Huron 71, Pierre 64
St. Thomas More 66, Brandon Valley 58
Yankton 64, Douglas 33
MN 2A Section 3
First Round
Jackson County Central 51, Luverne 49
Martin County West 64, Windom 42
Pipestone 61, St. James Area 22
Redwood Valley 67, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 46
MN 1A Section 3
Second Round
Adrian 69, Murray County Central 49
Hills-Beaver Creek 73, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 13
Minneota 69, Canby 30
Red Rock Central 66, Edgerton 37
Southwest Minnesota Christian 77, Ellsworth 42
Wabasso 72, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 31
H.S. Boys Hockey
MN 1A Section 3
Semifinal
Hutchinson 3, Marshall 2, OT
College Baseball
SDSU 4, Florida International 3
Northeastern 12, SDSU 9
College Softball
USD 4, Purdue 2 (*Holscher Walkoff HR)
Drexel 20, USD 5
Women’s College Tennis
Colorado 5, USD 2
Augustana 7, Winona State 0
Sioux Falls 4, Upper Iowa 1