Scoreboard Saturday, February 23rd

Scores For Saturday, February 23, 2019
Zach Borg,
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  SCOREBOARD SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 23RD, 2019
NBA
Milwaukee 140, Timberwolves 128

USHL
Stampede 5, Omaha 4 (*Final in OT)

IFL
Storm 47, Cedar Rapids 44

Men’s College Basketball
SDSU 94, USD 89

Augustana 77, SMSU 73

Northern State 80, Minot State 63

Sioux Falls 79, Wayne State 77

GPAC Tournament
Semifinals
Morningside 88, Dakota Wesleyan 81

Jamestown 89, Dordt 76

NSAA Final Four
Semifinals
Mayville State 79, Presentation 75

Women’s College Basketball
Augustana 95, SMSU 83

Sioux Falls 77, Wayne State 72

Northern State 73, Minot State 68

GPAC Tournament
Semifinals
Dakota Wesleyan 75, Northwestern 66

NSAA Final Four
Semifinals
Mayville State 71, Presentation 44

H.S. WRESTLING
STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
TEAM STANDINGS
CLASS A
1.  RC Stevens (162.5)

2.  Pierre (133.5)

3.  RC Central (132)

4.  Aberdeen (131)

5.  Roosevelt (96)

CLASS B
1.  Canton (200)

2.  Winner (140.5)

3.  Redfield (104)

4.  Wagner (86)

5.  Custer/Edgemont (84)

College Swimming & Diving
Summit League Championships
Men’s Team Standings
1. Denver – 1,074.5

2.  South Dakota – 686.5

3.  South Dakota State – 513.5

 Women’s Team Standings
1. Denver – 1,183

2.  South Dakota – 676

4.  South Dakota State – 451.5

College Indoor Track & Field
Summit League Championships
Men’s Team Standings
1.  SDSU (220)

2.  NDSU (207)

3.  USD (112)

Women’s Team Standings
1.  NDSU (214.5)

2.  USD (146.5)

4.  SDSU (76)

NSIC Championships
Men – Team Rankings
1. Minnesota State (212)

2. U-Mary 1 (115)

3. Sioux Falls (109.50)

5. Augustana (58)

7. Northern State (42)

10. SMSU (9)

Women-Team Rankings
1. U-Mary (163.50)

2. Minnesota State  (115.50)

3. Augustana (111)

6. Sioux Falls (43.50)

T9. Northern State (24)

14. SMSU (10)

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Brandon Valley 62, St. Thomas More 52

Britton-Hecla 59, Hamlin 44

Brookings 51, Huron 50

DeSmet 73, Deubrook 43

Edgemont 52, New Underwood 49

Edmunds Central 72, Tiospaye Topa 51

Faith 63, Philip 33

McIntosh 68, Wakpala 61

Pierre 56, Mitchell 53

Rapid City Christian 66, Gregory 52

Warner 68, Waverly-South Shore 45

Waubay/Summit 60, Webster 48

White River 79, Lyman 70

Yankton 68, Douglas 41

Worthington 54, Fairmont 44

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Huron 71, Pierre 64

St. Thomas More 66, Brandon Valley 58

Yankton 64, Douglas 33

MN 2A Section 3
First Round
Jackson County Central 51, Luverne 49

Martin County West 64, Windom 42

Pipestone 61, St. James Area 22

Redwood Valley 67, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 46

MN 1A Section 3
Second Round
Adrian 69, Murray County Central 49

Hills-Beaver Creek 73, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 13

Minneota 69, Canby 30

Red Rock Central 66, Edgerton 37

Southwest Minnesota Christian 77, Ellsworth 42

Wabasso 72, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 31

H.S. Boys Hockey
MN 1A Section 3
Semifinal
Hutchinson 3, Marshall 2, OT

College Baseball
SDSU 4, Florida International 3

Northeastern 12, SDSU 9

College Softball
USD 4, Purdue 2 (*Holscher Walkoff HR)

Drexel 20, USD 5

Women’s College Tennis
Colorado 5, USD 2

Augustana 7, Winona State 0

Sioux Falls 4, Upper Iowa 1

