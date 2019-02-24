SDSU Women Upend #23 USD In Another Overtime Thriller

Jacks Take Control Of Summit League Lead With 82-78 Win

The win streak is now 12 for the South Dakota State women’s basketball team after it rallied to defeat No. 23/23 South Dakota 82-78 Sunday afternoon in front of 2,557 fans at Frost Arena in Summit League action.

The Jackrabbits, now 22-6 and 14-1 in league play, trailed by as many as 13 points in the second half before mounting their comeback. Macy Miller scored a game-high 28 points, 19 of those coming in the second half. Tagyn Larson added 21 points and season-high 11 rebounds while Madison Guebert recorded 18 points. Larson and Guebert each added 13 points in the second half.

South Dakota, 24-4 and 12-2, was led by Ciara Duffy’s 23 points. Chloe Lamb added 19 points.

South Dakota State, which extended its home win streak to eight games, is now 5-6 against ranked teams in Frost Arena and 9-27 overall. South Dakota is the second ranked opponent the Jacks have defeated this season (then-No. 21 Drake, Dec. 8).

South Dakota had a 17-13 lead after the first quarter and extended its lead to 40-29 at halftime. The Coyotes led 42-29 when Lamb scored the second half’s first basket. Guebert and Larson combined for the Jacks’ last seven points in the third quarter to cut the USD lead to seven, 59-52.

The Jackrabbits opened the fourth quarter with back-to-back 3-pointers by Guebert. Rylie Cascio Jensen followed with a 3-pointer at 7:38 to give SDSU its first lead since the first quarter. The three treys were part of a 13-2 run that was capped by a fast-break layup by Guebert for a 65-61 lead with 5:02 to play. South Dakota tied the game 69-69 when Lamb made one of two free throws with 1:45 remaining. Both teams had opportunities for the win but could not score.

USD’s Allison Arens opened overtime with a 3-point field goal, but the Jackrabbits got back-to-back 3-pointers by Larson and Miller for a 77-75 lead with 1:02 to play. The teams traded free throws before Miller sank one of two foul shots with 0.4 seconds left to clinch the victory.

Notes

Jackrabbits improved to 57-30 against South Dakota.

Miller entered today’s game second on The Summit League all-time scoring list with 2,171 career points. She now has 2,199 points and is 79 points short of the all-time scoring mark.

Miller also broke into the senior single-season scoring top 10, climbing to sixth with 482 points this season.

With 18 points today, Madison Guebert now has 1,727 career points and needs 20 points to take over fourth all-time.

South Dakota State improved to 17-0 when outrebounding its opponent. The Jacks recorded 41 rebounds to USD’s 38.

SDSU earned a point in the Showdown Series, presented by South Dakota Corn. The Jackrabbits are now lead 8-7 in the yearlong competition after a weekend of action which included men’s basketball, men’s and women’s swimming and diving and men’s and women’s and indoor track and field matchups.

Up Next

South Dakota State returns to the friendly confines of Frost Arena when it hosts Western Illinois on Senior Day at 2 p.m. March 2.

