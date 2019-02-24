SDSU Wrestlers Pin West Virginia

Jacks Win Final Dual 22-19

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Samuel Grove and Zach Carlson recorded back-to-back pins to lead South Dakota State to a 22-19 victory over West Virginia in the final Big 12 Conference dual for both teams Sunday night at Frost Arena.

The Jackrabbits ended the dual season with a 3-10 overall record, including a 2-7 mark against league foes. West Virginia dropped to 4-14 overall and 3-6 in the Big 12.

Trailing 4-0 after the opening bout, Aric Williams put SDSU on the board with a 7-4 decision over Luke Martin in the 141-pound matchup. Williams trailed 4-1 after the first period, but dominated the final two periods. He scored on a reversal in the second period to cut the margin to 4-3, then picked up a point for stalling early in the third before recording a takedown and finishing the scoring with a point for riding time.

The Mountaineers’ Christian Monserrat notched a 5-1 decision over SDSU’s Henry Pohlmeyer in a match between wrestlers ranked in a variety of national polls, upping the West Virginia lead to 7-3.

However, SDSU put together a decisive four-match winning streak to go ahead 22-7. Colten Carlson started the run with an 8-2 decision over Kyler Rea at 157 pounds and Logan Peterson followed with an impressive 15-6 major decision over Nick Kiussis in the 165-pound matchup. Peterson, the lone Jackrabbit senior in the lineup, jumped out to an 8-0 first-period lead with a takedown, four-point near-fall and two-point near-fall. He added another two-point near-fall in the second period of his final home competition.

Grove and Zach Carlson completed the Jackrabbit offensive with respective pins of James Wujek and Jackson Moomau at 174 and 184 pounds. Grove’s victory was his first dual win of the season, while Carlson improved to a team-best 9-4 in duals.

West Virginia closed the dual with three consecutive wins, including bonus-point victories by Noah Adams (major decision) and Devin Brown (technical fall).

UP NEXT

The Jackrabbits will be off from competition until the Big 12 Wrestling Championship March 9-10 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 22, WEST VIRGINIA 19

133: #20 Matthew Schmitt (WVU) major dec. Rylee Molitor (SDSU), 11-1

141: Aric Williams (SDSU) dec. Luke Martin (WVU), 7-4

149: #19 Christian Monserrat (WVU) dec. Henry Pohlmeyer (SDSU), 5-1

157: Colten Carlson (SDSU) dec. Kyler Rea (WVU), 8-2

165: Logan Peterson (SDSU) major dec. Nick Kiussis (WVU), 15-6

174: Samuel Grove (SDSU) def. James Wujek (WVU), by fall 4:38

184: Zach Carlson (SDSU) def. Jackson Moomau (WVU), by fall 2:49

197: Noah Adams (WVU) major dec. Martin Mueller (SDSU), 10-1

285: Brandon Ngati (WVU) dec. Blake Wolters (SDSU), 5-3 [SV-2]

125: Devin Brown (WVU) tech. fall Gregory Coapstick (SDSU), 18-3 [4:39]

NOTES

SDSU has won all four dual meetings with West Virginia, dating back to the 2015-16 season

The Jackrabbits improved to 24-10 in Big 12 duals since joining the league as an affiliate member at the start of the 2015-16 campaign

Peterson improved to 14-15 overall this season and upped his career record to 67-56

Attendance was 509

-Recap Courtesy SDSU Athletics