Skyforce Fall North Of The Border

Sioux Falls Loses To Raptors 905 119-102

CANADA — Raptors 905 (24-16) used a balanced attack to defeat the Sioux Falls Skyforce (23-17) 119-102, Sunday afternoon.

The 905 received 20-point efforts from three players, led by Jordan Loyd who recorded a near triple-double with 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. MiKyle McIntosh chipped in 24 points, while Jordan Howard rounded out the effort, leading all bench scorers with 21 points. Sioux Falls received double-digit point totals from all five starters, headlined by Raphiael Putney who scored a game-high 28 points.

Raptors 905 posted 66 points in the opening half and used lockdown defence in the second half to earn the victory. The team outscored Sioux Falls 66-58 in the opening 24 minutes and limited the Skyforce to 16 points in the third quarter to take control of the game and earn the win.

Sioux Falls returns home to face the Windy City Bulls for a 6:30 p.m. (CT) tip-off Tuesday, February 26. Raptors 905 will head to Canton for a meeting with the Charge on Thursday, February 28, tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m.

