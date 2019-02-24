The 61st Annual Sioux Empire Home Show

SIOUX FALLS, SD- The Sioux Empire Home Show is the area’s longest running outdoor living show. This event took over the Convention Center throughout the weekend.

“Anything you want or need is out here. You’re looking at remodeling, building, and just making some updates to your home,” says Michele Rislov of the Home Show.

In it’s 61st year, the show hosts over 2-hundred vendors for both indoor and outdoor living appliances. For future or current home owners, the “one stop shop” has re-modelers, builders and roofers ready to answer questions. They even help plan for future projects.

“We want people to come out and meet their builders, tradesmen, things like that now so they can get on their list. If you wait until April or May to come out and pick a builder, their schedule will be full in the summer and fall,” says Kim Hefner-Hines of the Home Show.

This event also showcases the latest home trends, and in 2019 it’s all about home automation.

Hefner-Hines explains, “If you want to start your shower from your smart phone while you’re laying in bed, you can do that. If you want to turn your faucet off, you can do that. If you want to close your garage door because you think that you’re 10 miles from home and you think you forgot to close your garage door, you can do that from your smartphone.”

605 Drafting and Design is also working the automation trend. Their product lets people tour their home before it’s even built. Virtual reality takes people through the floor plan and design and lets them make changes as they go.

“Instead of waiting til the end of the building process and realizing ‘hey I should have made my master bedroom bigger,’ or ‘I should have changed my kitchen island to something else.’ It’s easier for them to say up front ‘I like it this way let’s build it,’ ” says 605 Drafting and Design Owner Brent Julius.

Only time will tell what 2020 holds for homes in the future. Automatic window blinds is another popular trend with new homes. For more information about vendors along with the other home trends in our area, visit the Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire’s website.