Authorities Asking for Information In Dog Death Investigation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in investigating the death of a dog.

Cpt. Josh Phillips with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says the dog was found in the middle of the street near the 7400 block of West Madison Street in Sioux Falls on Thursday. He says the dog was wearing three different chains and two zip ties around the neck – which they believe is the cause of death.

Authorities are asking for anyone with information on the owner or any other information, to call CrimeStoppers at 605-367-7007 or the Sheriff’s Office.