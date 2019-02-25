City of Sioux Falls Extends Partnership With POET

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- The City of Sioux Falls and the biofuel company, POET renewed a ten year partnership that they say is helping combat climate change while also bringing in extra revenue for the city.

On Monday Feb. 25th, Mayor Paul TenHaken and POET founder, Jeff Broin signed their ten year agreement. The Sioux Falls City Landfill transports waste methane gas to POET, instead of letting the gas vent into the atmosphere. POET uses the methane gas to create clean biodegradable fuel used for things like powering cars.

“We would be burning natural gas to power our boilers, so we are able to turn off the natural gas at our plant and use the methane as the gas source to replace it. So we’re putting less greenhouse gas emissions into the environment,” said Broin.

The methane gas is pumped through an 11 mile pipeline that stretches from the landfill to the POET Biorefining Plant in Chancellor. Broin says this partnership is important as they could help offset negative effects caused by climate change.

“The global climate change is a threat not just for everyone in the country, but it even could reduce our agriculture production, which could really hurt a state like South Dakota,” said Broin.

Not only is this deal better for the environment, but the city and tax payers benefit as well.

“It’s a great public-private partnership where by the city wins, taxpayer wins, gets paid for that gas and POET can produce renewable energy as a result,” said Mayor TenHaken.

The City of Sioux Falls makes an average of $1.7 million a year from the deal. It also helps keep landfill and tipping fees lower.

U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) spoke at the signing ceremony saying he approves of the this partnership.

“I think it’s exciting anytime you can see entrepreneurship at the private sector and at the local government level coming together and making for a better future. We need more agreements like this throughout the country,” said Rep. Johnson.

Mayor TenHaken hopes this renewed partnership is just the start.

“Because this relationship has already been successful, we’re starting to move into other talks of where we could work together and provide win-win, public-private partnerships for the taxpayers,” said Mayor TenHaken.

Over the past ten years the amount of methane gas used to power biofuel production at the POET Biorefining Plant in Chancellor is equivalent to one year’s greenhouse emissions from 23,000 homes.