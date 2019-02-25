Daum is Summit Player of Week for 8th time this season!

SIOUX FALLS – South Dakota State’s Mike Daum was announced Monday as the Summit League’s Player of the Week, earning the award for the eighth time this season.

Daum opened the week with a monster 38-point, 20-rebound double-double in the Jackrabbits’ victory over Purdue Fort Wayne Thursday, becoming just the third player in the last 20 years to have multiple 30-20 games in a season.

He followed that with a 25-point showing against in-state rival South Dakota, helping the Jackrabbits in a 94-89 victory. Daum buried nine of 10 free throws in the game and added seven rebounds. His historic bucket to give him 3,000 came with 1:02 left in the game, and put SDSU in the lead for good.

One of just 10 NCAA Division I players to score 3,000 in a career, the Kimball, Nebraska native has been named as the Summit League’s weekly award winner 18 times as a Jackrabbit. Both his single-season and career totals for Player of the Week honors rank first in Summit League history.

South Dakota State wraps up the regular season Saturday at home against Western Illinois. The Jackrabbits and Fighting Leathernecks tip off at 4:15 p.m. following the women’s game. SDSU’s seniors will be honored after the contest.