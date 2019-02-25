High Winds, Snow Create Another Snow Alert for Sioux Falls, Other Cities

Snow continues to pile up in the region thanks to another hit over the weekend along high winds. As a result, the Public Works Street Division has, once again, declared a snow alert for the City of Sioux Falls beginning at 5:30 a.m. on Monday, February 25, 2019. Where you park will remain a situation throughout the week as frigid temperatures will linger and more snow in the forecast. Other cities have also made the same declaration, so check with your local officials if you are outside of Sioux Falls.

Plowing schedules and parking restrictions locally are as follows:

ZONE 3:

Plowing in Zone 3 will begin at 8 a.m, Monday, February 25, 2019, after emergency routes have been cleared. All streets in Zone 3 will be plowed. At that time, all vehicles parked in Zone 3 are subject to ticketing and towing until streets have been plowed.

ZONE 2:

Plowing of east/west streets will begin at 8 p.m. on Monday, February 25, 2019. All vehicles parked on east/west streets are subject to ticketing and towing until streets have been plowed or until 5 a.m., whichever is earlier. Although this requirement is in effect only until 5 a.m., any continuing snow removal operations may impact your use of the street for parking.

Plowing of north/south streets will begin at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. All vehicles parked on north/south streets are subject to ticketing and towing until streets have been plowed or until 5 p.m. whichever is earlier. Although this requirement is in effect only until 5 p.m., any continuing snow removal operations may impact your use of the street for parking.

ZONE 1:

Snow pickup operations in Zone 1 will begin at 1 a.m. on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Vehicles parked in Zone 1 will be subject to ticketing and towing between the hours of 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Tuesday, February 26, 2019.

A reminder, plowing will continue until routes are clear and vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing.

The City of Sioux Falls also requires all public sidewalks be cleared of ice and snow by the property owner within 48 hours after completion of each snow or ice accumulation. Sidewalks at intersections or crosswalks shall also be cleared to the street—City Ordinance, Section 96.100. Call 978-6900 during normal business hours, or leave a voice message after hours or on weekends, to report violations.

General snow removal information is available on the City’s website at www.siouxfalls.org/snow and on cable channel CityLink and you can subscribe to email snow alert notifications at www.siouxfalls.org/snow. Text message alerts are also available by texting SNOWALERT to 888-777.