Man Arrested for Weapons, Bomb Making Materials in Court

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A man facing 16 felonies wants the inventory and sale records of one Sioux Falls business.

Mark Einerwold was arrested in July after authorities found multiple weapons and bomb making materials at his home during a search warrant for a string of burglaries.

Einerwold claims he bought three of the guns from Ace Hardware, where he wan an employee. He and his defense counsel are asking for the gun sale records and inventory from January 2018 to July of 2018.

Einerwold and his lawyers will have to draft a subpoena to serve to Ace Hardware. Before that, it will have to be approved by the courts.