Man Granted New Trial by Supreme Court Takes Surprise Plea Deal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls man – who was granted a new manslaughter trial by the South Dakota Supreme Court after accidentally shooting and killing a friend in 2015 – has instead pled guilty.

David Randle Junior sentenced to 15 years in prison for the 2015 shooting death of 19-year-old Mikael Ashame.

Randle Jr. told investigators he was under the influence at the time and “must’ve hit the trigger” of an AK47.

The South Dakota Supreme Court later overruled the 2016 conviction, saying the circuit court made a mistake during his trial.

Randle Jr’s new trial was scheduled to start Monday morning.

However, he reached a plea deal with prosecutors.

In exchange for his first degree manslaughter plea, prosecutors will allow 30 of his 40 year prison sentence to be suspended.

He will also get roughly 3 years credit for time served.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.

PREVIOUS STORY: https://www.kdlt.com/2018/08/03/new-trial-ordered-for-sioux-falls-man-convicted-of-manslaughter/