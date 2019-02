Officials Remind Drivers “Don’t Crowd the Plow” Following I-90 Accident

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Officials are reminding drivers to give snow plows extra room on the road.

On Monday, a DOT plow had to be taken out of service after it was rear ended on I-90. The Lyman County Sheriff’s Office says the drivers in both vehicles are doing okay.

However, the plow will be out of service to undergo repairs. Meaning there is now one less vehicle in the fleet to help clear snow.