Pick-Up Stuck in Snow Causes Milbank Train Derailment

John Forman, City Administrator for Milbank, says he hopes to have rail crossings in town open again soon. But how long it will take to clean up 23 Burlington Northern rail cars and two engines that came off the tracks earlier this morning, he’s unsure of. The images shared are ones he took from the scene early Monday morning.

The derailment happened when the train, hauling grain, hit a pick-up truck that was stuck in a snowdrift at a rail crossing in town, according to Forman. He says the driver, fortunately, heard the train coming and was able to get out and escape without injury. The region has seen just a trace of flurries over the past 24 hours, but winds up to 40 mph have been blowing in that area since early Sunday morning.