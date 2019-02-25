Rep. Johnson Weighs in on US Trade Talks with China

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Tweets by President Trump are hinting that trade talks with China could be wrapping up. On Sunday, he wrote it was a “good weekend” for the US and China.

This afternoon, the president says the China trade deal is in the “advanced stages.” He says he’s agreed to delay US tariff hikes because the relationship between the two countries is “strong.”

Farmers and ranchers in the area have been affected by the trade war. Prices are down, and many have lost their overseas markets. Representative Dusty Johnson says these trade disputes hurt South Dakota’s economy.

“The news from China is welcome, I mean we do need a break through. Of course we want a successful agreement with China, but we also want a swift agreement. That’s why I was very grateful to see that the President and his team have made a lot of progress in the past couple of weeks,” said Rep. Johnson.

Johnson believes there is an opportunity for the US to go out and get a better deal.