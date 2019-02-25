Sturgis Seeks Ambulance Service Fee for Rally Campgrounds

STURGIS, S.D. (AP) – The city of Sturgis wants campgrounds outside city limits to pay up to $5,100 to secure ambulance service during this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

City manager Daniel Ainslie says ambulance calls to campgrounds lead to “a significant cost” but no reimbursement.

The Rapid City Journal reports that the proposed advance payments range from $300 to $5,100 per campground and are based on the number of ambulances called to campgrounds during the 2018 rally.

Campgrounds that don’t pay the fees by May 15 won’t receive city ambulance service.

Campground owners strongly oppose the upfront fees, saying their campsites bring in thousands of visitors who spend millions of dollars in Sturgis during the annual August rally.

The Sturgis City Council is set to discuss the proposal on April 15.